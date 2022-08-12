Jane Seymour looks magnificent in black swimsuit as she marks special day The Live and Let Die actress shared a stunning throwback

Jane Seymour has regularly turned heads throughout her career and the star has done it once again as she shared a stunning photo.

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Seymour, 71, makes unexpected fitness confession

To mark World Elephant Day, the Live and Let Die star shared an old photo where she looked simply magnificent in a frilly black swimsuit that showed off her fabulous legs. In the snap, the ageless beauty was smiling from ear to ear as she cleaned an elephant at a sanctuary in Thailand. The animal looked thrilled to be getting washed by Janes and in the background other elephants were also getting cleaned.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Seymour is a vision in show-stealing silver dress

In a moving caption, the actress wrote: "Today is #WorldElephantDay! It's a day dedicated to the preservation and protection of elephants around the world.

MORE: 'Nervous' Jane Seymour dazzles fans with surprising hidden talent

SEE: Jane Seymour wows in pastel pink for son's traditional Korean wedding ceremony

"This was taken at the Green Elephant Sanctuary, a sanctuary that rescues elephants from abuse. They shared each of the elephant's unique stories with us!

"It's amazing as they are free to roam the jungles, no riding and no sticks. Truly a great ethical program based on freedom of choice and food! We had a beautiful time bonding and enjoyed giving them a nice mud bath and shower."

Jane looked phenomenal in her swimwear

Fans loved the sweet photo, as one said: "Jane I love this animal and this photo is beautiful," while a second commented: "Beautiful! Have a lovely weekend, Jane!"

LOOK: Jane Seymour shocks as she poses alongside lookalike sisters to mark incredible milestone

WOW: Jane Seymour, 71, shows off abs whilst working out in a sports bra and leggings

A third added: "What an amazing experience to be so up close and personal with the elephant. Have a wonderful day sweet lady!" and a fourth simply posted: "Damn looking hot Jane!!!!"

Earlier this year, Jane drove fans wild when she showed off her svelte figure in a neon pink swimsuit as she relaxed on her Malibu garden lawn.

The actress is a fashion icon

She teamed her vibrant swimwear with cherry-red nail polish and a light pink lip. Keeping things relaxed, the actress kept her strawberry blonde locks tucked behind her ears.

SEE: Jane Seymour rocks platinum blonde hair - and she looks unbelievable

MORE: Jane Seymour showcases her ageless beauty as she bathes with elephants in Thailand

She captioned the post: "Feeling the fuchsia vibes today! Sometimes you've just got to throw on some colour! What do you think?"

Her fans raced to compliment the star, with one penning: "You are all things style and class! Pink is beautiful on you!" Another added: "Once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl." A third fan remarked: "@janeseymour you are definitely goals! You look amazing!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.