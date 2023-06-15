Kylie Minogue teases exciting news

Padum Padum, is that the sound of a tour? If Kylie Minogue had it her way it certainly would be, as she teased live on air that she would love the opportunity to get back on the road.

The blonde bombshell, 55, made the confession whilst being interviewed by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakstone on Heart Radio. Jamie asked: "Do you still have an enthusiasm for playing live? I'm just thinking, any sort of thoughts on whether you might tour?"

To which Kylie replied: "I would love to. I didn't get to tour the last album 'Disco'. So it's so frustrating. So yeah, we're looking into dates, currently, so hopefully, hopefully, I can make that happen."

The star's new single has skyrocketed since its release last month and of course, the video didn't disappoint. Kylie looks flawless in the music video in a cherry red outfit comprised of a skin-tight catsuit and matching cape. She wore her brilliant blonde tresses down and straight and opted for a red-themed makeup look comprised of sultry red eyeshadow, a slick of red lipstick and blusher. Completing the dynamic costume was a pair of thigh-high red boots.

Kylie Minogue reveals behind-the-scenes look at new music video

Captioning a sneak peek behind-the-scenes, Kylie penned: "Lights. Camera. Action. Welcome to the Pink Motel, Sun Valley. Padam Padam" alongside two red love heart emojis.

Fans went wild for the special inside look. "Another Iconic music video for the Minogue Legacy," one fan penned. A second added: "Uber fabulous loving this darling," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A third added: "We need a PADAM PADAM action figure."

On Tuesday, Kylie had another exciting announcement for fans and shared that she will be headlining act two for Radio 2 in the Park, which will take place on 17 September. The star made the announcement whilst wearing the same fabulous-hot skintight dress that she wore for the iconic music video, including the leather gloves that nearly touched the tips of her shoulders.

"PADAM PADAM!! Our Sunday night headliner KYLIE! #R2inThePark!" read the statement alongside a photo of the pop star in action, alongside an orange heart emoji. The star has had an exciting month and made a surprise appearance at Captial's Summertime Ball at the weekend.

After a fabulous performance of her new single, the star sang her heart out, performing the classic, Can't Get You Out of My Head. The pop princess is set to release her sixteenth studio album, Tension, later this year, and she's still inspiring fans with her music and her fashion.

The singer's cohort of loyal followers couldn't be more excited at the prospect of new music as one enthused: "AHHH!!! You better do a joint tour of this and Disco!" Another posted: "SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING THROWING UP" and a fourth wrote: "WE AREN'T READY (JK WE ARE READY QUEEN TY!)."