Kylie Minogue sizzles in thigh-split dress for surprise appearance

Kylie Minogue has always had an eye for style, but she took her look to new heights on Sunday, for a spectacular career first.

Making a surprise appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, the glamorous singer performed her latest hit, Padam Padam, on Sunday – the first time she'd ever performed at Wembley.

The star donned an incredible flowing red dress with a thigh-high split, which she wore with matching red boots and gloves.

She also wore red lipstick and her blonde locks were tinted at the ends with red. After thrilling the crowd with her current single, Kylie performed a delightful encore of one of her biggest hits, Can't Get You Out of My Head, to raucous applause from the 80,000-strong crowd.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global Kylie Minogue on stage on Sunday

The Australian pop star is set to release her sixteenth studio album, Tension, later this year, and she's still inspiring fans with her music and her fashion.

The star played to 80,000 music fans

She recently shared a stunning photo of herself in a red minidress that showed her reclining on a bed covered with a green sheet, while allowing her blonde hair to cascade behind her.

Kylie matched her sky-high heels to the fiery dress, and she was incredibly enthusiastic about her new billboard in her caption. "I'm in Leicester Square," she wrote alongside the sparkle emoji. "THANK YOU @spotifyuk," she finished the post, adding two red heart emojis.

© Getty The singer also has an award-winning wine range

The star announced her album with a video in which she appeared to be nude as she flashed her bare shoulders while holding a diamond up to her eye.

Fans are looking forward to Kylie's 16th album

The scene then shifted to an alien planet with a sun rising as Kylie revealed the title of the album, which includes the song she recently released with Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens, 10 Out of 10.

The star revealed that her new album would be coming on sale on 22 September and that as well as Padam Padam, other tracks on the record include Hold On To Now, Things We Do For Love, One More Time, You Still Get Me High, Hands, Green Light, Vegas High, Story and the track that lends its name to the album, Tension.

© Getty Kylie is also sporting red-tinted hair

Alongside heart and diamond emojis, Kylie said: "Baby break the tension… my brand new album TENSION will be yours on 22nd September! The first single PADAM PADAM is coming soon!"

© Getty Kylie at Cannes in 2022

The 55-year-old 's 2.4 million followers got incredibly excited at the prospect of new music from Kylie as one enthused: "AHHH!!! You better do a joint tour of this and Disco!"

© Getty The singer is a fan favourite

Another posted: "SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING THROWING UP" and a fourth wrote: "WE AREN'T READY (JK WE ARE READY QUEEN TY!)."

Earlier in the week, Kylie modelled a more demure style as she attended the British Museum in celebration of the Tweed de Chanel event, where she gave a special intimate performance.

© Getty Kylie at the Monaco Grand Prix

The blonde beauty looked gorgeous in a knee-length little black dress from the iconic fashion house, which she teamed with semi-sheer tights and stylish platform shoes in black.

The shift dress boasted a classic round neckline and figure-skimming fit, embellished with dozens of tiny black bows.

