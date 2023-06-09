Kylie Minogue delights in cutest mini dress with semi-sheer tights and platform shoes

The Spinning Around singer looked picture perfect to perform at the British Museum

Kylie Minogue was every inch the Chanel poster girl on Thursday evening for a special intimate performance at the British Museum in celebration of the Tweed de Chanel event.

The 55-year-old singer looked gorgeous in a knee-length little black dress from the iconic fashion house, which she teamed with semi-sheer tights and stylish platform shoes in black. The demure shift boasted a classic round neckline and figure-skimming fit, and upon closer inspection, it was embellished with dozens of tiny black bows.

© Chanel / Virgile Guinard Kylie Minogue wowed at the Tweed de Chanel high jewellery collection launch event on Thursday

Kylie's blonde hair was styled in pretty, tousled waves, with dark shadow swept across her eyes and a slick of nude lipstick on her lips.

The Australian superstar captioned the photo: "What a night! Honour to have performed at @britishmuseum @chanelofficial @virgile.guinard."

The pop princess' fans were loving her high fashion moment. "So Chic Ms Minogue," one penned, while another labelled her a "fashion icon" a third declared: "Loving the Chanel."

© Getty Kylie has been busy promoting her new single Padam Padam

Kylie's timeless LBD was crafted in the French fashion house's signature style. Dating back to the 1920s designs of Coco Chanel, the little black dress was created to be long-lasting, versatile and widely accessible.

The French luxury house was hosting a gala at the British Museum to celebrate the release of its high jewellery collection, 'Tweed de Chanel'. Natalie Portman was also in attendance.

© Getty The Spinning Around singer has had a busy few weeks

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer is hot on the promo trail for her new album Tension, which is due to drop on September 22.

Teasing her upcoming music, she recently revealed: "This album is a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic highs! I felt so much freedom when I recorded it and hope you love it!"

Kylie recently shared a sultry behind-the-scenes video from the album's first single, Padam Padam, which you can check out below.

The clip saw the singer strutting in red knee-high leather boots, a coordinating catsuit, and a billowing cape as well as leather gloves.

"Lights. Camera. Action. Welcome to the Pink Motel, Sun Valley. Padam Padam [heart emojis]," she enthused in the accompanying caption.

© Getty The Australian singer has secured a top 10 hit with her new single

New single Padam Padam has secured Kylie her very first top 10 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

The up-tempo number has earned an amazing 1.6 million official streams and sold 1,000 downloads in the United States in the May 26 to June 1 week.

© Instagram Kylie's fans know to expect the unexpected when it comes to her style

Other songs on the record include Hold On To Now, Things We Do For Love, One More Time, You Still Get Me High, Hands, Green Light, Vegas High, Story, and the title track, Tension.

