Kylie Minogue sizzles in red-hot dress for major announcement

Kylie Minogue has not left our playlists since the release of her latest hit Padam Padam and in the wake of its release, the songstress has been getting a lot of airtime on radios and in concerts.

On Tuesday, she had another major announcement to make as she was confirmed as the headline act for Radio 2 in the Park, which will take place on 17 September. Sharing the announcement post, Kylie sizzled in the red-hot skintight dress that she wore for the iconic music video of her latest piece of pop perfection, including the leather gloves that nearly touched the tips of her shoulders.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is an absolute stunner in catsuit and leather boots

A caption for the post read: "PADAM PADAM!! Our Sunday night headliner KYLIE! #R2inThePark!" and it was finished off with an orange heart emoji.

Fans went absolutely wild in the comments following the announcement, as one enthused: "Screaming crying shaking," and a second said: "This is basically all we wanted," and a third added: "Now that's a headliner!"

We can't wait for this now!

A fourth penned: "Perfection - and on the bill with Rick & Jessie," and a fifth wrote: "Padam Padam queen of pop music and disco music legend," while others called the former Neighbours star a "queen".

PHOTOS: Jenna Coleman, Keira Knightley and Kylie Minogue: See what went down at Chanel's high-jewellery event

The announcement comes hot off the heels of Kylie's surprise appearance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, where she performed at Wembley Stadium for the first time in during her illustrious career.

Kylie played to 80,000 music fans

For her performance, the star, 55, donned an incredible flowing red dress with a thigh-high split, which she wore with matching red boots and gloves. She also wore red lipstick and her blonde locks were tinted at the ends with red.

After thrilling the crowd with her current single, Kylie performed a delightful encore of one of her biggest hits, Can't Get You Out of My Head, to raucous applause from the 80,000-strong crowd.

The star received a major honour from the Big Top 40

The songstress recently shared a stunning photo of herself in a red minidress that showed her reclining on a bed covered with a green sheet, while allowing her blonde hair to cascade behind her.

READ: Everything Kylie Minogue has said about having children

LOOK: Kylie Minogue looks picture-perfect in shimmering red gown and platform heels

Kylie matched her sky-high heels to the fiery dress, and she was incredibly enthusiastic about her new billboard in her caption. "I'm in Leicester Square," she wrote alongside the sparkle emoji. "THANK YOU @spotifyuk," she finished the post, adding two red heart emojis.

© Getty The star is a music must-see

Earlier in the week, Kylie modelled a more demure style as she attended the British Museum in celebration of the Tweed de Chanel event, where she gave a special intimate performance.

The blonde beauty looked gorgeous in a knee-length little black dress from the iconic fashion house, which she teamed with semi-sheer tights and stylish platform shoes in black. The shift dress boasted a classic round neckline and figure-skimming fit, embellished with dozens of tiny black bows.