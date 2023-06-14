Holly Willoughby’s best mini skirt looks ever: From luxe leather to daring denim

The This Morning star often looks to the divisive mini skirt for her everyday outfit choices

Holly Willoughby has one of the most expansive wardrove on television. The This Morning star is never short of a floral midi dress or feminine blouse, meaning her seasonal archive reigns supreme.

One silhouette that regularly punctuates her style is the not-so-humble mini skirt. The mini skirt, believed to be invented by sixties designer Mary Quant, is an essential staple for any person wanting to infuse their style with a touch of cheek.

Scroll on to discover Holly’s best mini skirt moments while presenting on This Morning. Brace yourself, summer-style inspiration incoming…

© Instagram Holly dazzled in a denim skirt by Hobbs London paired with a cute cream knit.

© Instagram The star had a Clueless moment in pink checks courtesy of L.K. Bennett.

© Instagram The mother-of-three looked pretty in a plaid mini by Reserved.

© Instagram Holly injected the sunshine into her wardrobe with a floral piece by Oasis.

© Instagram Chanel was the inspo for this look, which featured an embellished boucle mini skirt by Sister Jane.

© Instagram Autumnal dream Holly opted for checks once again with a helping hand from Hobbs London.

© Instagram Holly teamed a pretty blush pink knit with a classic black mini skirt by Reserved.

© Instagram The TV host paired Warehouse's chic leather skirt (complete with a sassy ruffle trim) with a bold cherry red knit for the ultimate winter aesthetic.

© Instagram Merging school girl chic with timeless elegance, Holly rocked this pink tweed piece by L. K. Bennett when teamed with a white shirt.

© Instagram Never one to shy away from a floral concoction, Holly wowed in a sheer bloom-print shirt matched with Reserved's A-line black skirt.

© Instagram Sandro provided Holly with a luxe piece for her sweetheart look above. The star channelled Kate Middleton with the classy piece and a pussybow blouse.

