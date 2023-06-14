Holly Willoughby’s best mini skirt looks ever: From luxe leather to daring denim

Holly Willoughby has one of the most expansive wardrove on television. The This Morning star is never short of a floral midi dress or feminine blouse, meaning her seasonal archive reigns supreme.
One silhouette that regularly punctuates her style is the not-so-humble mini skirt. The mini skirt, believed to be invented by sixties designer Mary Quant, is an essential staple for any person wanting to infuse their style with a touch of cheek.
Scroll on to discover Holly’s best mini skirt moments while presenting on This Morning. Brace yourself, summer-style inspiration incoming…
Holly dazzled in a denim skirt by Hobbs London paired with a cute cream knit.
The star had a Clueless moment in pink checks courtesy of L.K. Bennett.
The mother-of-three looked pretty in a plaid mini by Reserved.
Holly injected the sunshine into her wardrobe with a floral piece by Oasis.
Chanel was the inspo for this look, which featured an embellished boucle mini skirt by Sister Jane.
Autumnal dream Holly opted for checks once again with a helping hand from Hobbs London.
Holly teamed a pretty blush pink knit with a classic black mini skirt by Reserved.
The TV host paired Warehouse's chic leather skirt (complete with a sassy ruffle trim) with a bold cherry red knit for the ultimate winter aesthetic.
Merging school girl chic with timeless elegance, Holly rocked this pink tweed piece by L. K. Bennett when teamed with a white shirt.
Never one to shy away from a floral concoction, Holly wowed in a sheer bloom-print shirt matched with Reserved's A-line black skirt.
Sandro provided Holly with a luxe piece for her sweetheart look above. The star channelled Kate Middleton with the classy piece and a pussybow blouse.