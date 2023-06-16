Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles in satin sweetheart mini dress with unique detail

The National Gallery welcomed the crème de la crème of society sweethearts through its doors on Thursday evening for their annual Summer Party bash. Of course, no upmarket affair would be complete without a sprinkling of Brit-belles, and Lady Amelia Windsor led the charge.

Lady Amelia graced the scene in a black puff-skirt mini dress complete with a satin finish, ruching along the neckline and ribbon-tie straps. A silk black evening bag featuring twee bow detailing enhanced the femininity of her attire, which was topped off with some chunky black brogues with silver hardware.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

Prince Harry’s cousin wore her caramel hair down loose in a straightened style and showed off her sunkissed complexion. She was joined at the bash by Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Love Island’s Maya Jama, artist Grayson Perry and many more famous faces.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor attended the summer party at the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square

A dusting of gold jewels added a decadent note to her contemporary LBD ensemble.

© Getty The socialite wore a voluminous satin dress

No doubt, the Edinburgh Univeristy graduate would have sourced her dress from a sustainable label. The star is an avid champion of mindful shopping and recently joined the HELLO! Fashion team as a sustainability contributor.

© Getty Amelia was joined by fellow Brit-Its Maya Jama and the Spencer twins

Writing for the publication, Amelia detailed: “The word ‘sustainability’ has become increasingly vague. While often used by brands to make themselves seem greener than they are, it goes without saying that having the environment at the heart of a brand’s ethos is vital for us all.

© Getty Lady Amelia completed her outfit with a bow-effect bag and loafers

“Despite the huge impact on the planet that the fashion world is having, there are glimmers of light with brands exploring ways of being more environmentally responsible with exciting new materials, including deadstock, design methods that are less wasteful as well as by celebrating the artisans and makers of their pieces, thereby creating collections with meaning and purpose that can stand out from the busy noise of the industry.”

Who is Lady Amelia Windsor?

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor at the Dior show

Lady Amelia Windsor is the second eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews - the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, and the younger sister of 30-year-old Lady Marina. She is a paternal granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

© Instagram Amelia Windsor with her older sister Lady Marina Windsor

The royal, who is 36th in line to the throne, previously graduated from the University of Edinburgh. She has spent her year abroad in Rome and Paris and is often spotted relaxing in stunning rural destinations abroad.