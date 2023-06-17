Michelle Keegan shows off unbelievable abs in tiny crop top

We don't need to tell you that queen of our screens, Michelle Keegan, is the ultimate fashionista. But even during her off-duty days she always looks flawless - and on Friday it was no exception.

The 32-year-old actress looked impeccable in a matching gym set as she enjoyed a little bit of 'me time' on Friday morning. The star slipped into a tiny black crop top - showing off her perfectly cinched waistline and seriously toned abs - and matching black leggings, holding what appeared to be an oversized denim jacket.

The star always looks flawless

Alongside the candid snap, the brunette bombshell penned: "Active little morning, now time for work," alongside a raised hands emoji. She also added a GIF that read "Friyay".

Michelle oozed natural beauty in the stunning shot, and despite most of her face being obscured by a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses, her flawless skin appeared to be makeup free with her perfectly plump lips an immaculate shade of pink.

Michelle is currently starring in Ten Pound Poms

Her raven tresses were piled on top of her head in a shabby-chic messy bun and whilst holding onto a hot beverage from Gails, she flashed her perfect glossy pink manicure for the camera. She also showed a glimpse of her ultra-stylish black minibag worn on her arm.

The star has been non-stop when it comes to her career and personal life. She is currently starring in BBC One drama, Ten Pound Poms, whilst also filming for an exciting new eight-part Netflix series, Fool Me Once, based on Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name.

Mark and Michelle's home features a sauna

In the exciting new programme, Michelle stars alongside Richard Armitage, playing his grief-stricken wife, Maya Stern. Things in her professional life are also on the go, as she and her adoring husband, Mark Wright, are in the final stages of completing the overhaul of their Luxe mansion in Ongar, Essex.

Whilst the star is so in demand with exciting projects, the lavish property makes the perfect sanctuary to recuperate. The pair moved into the property in September 2022. Their dream home rivals only that of a five-star holiday resort and features, a state-of-the-art sauna, gym and swimming pool which the former TOWIE star documented being installed last week. See the heart-stopping moment in the video below.

Mark Wright films heart-stopping moment at megamansion with Michelle Keegan

In true Essex fashion, the interior features a lot of marble, particularly in the home bar which is made from a particular Honey Onyx slab. The warm hues of the gorgeous material are highlighted by inbuilt lights adding an extra glamorous dynamic to the incredible room.

Other stand-out pieces of their home are ultra-luxe his and hers sinks - complete with gold taps, a gold marble dining table, as well as a plush cream U-shaped sofa.

Mark and Michelle have been married since 2017 after first meeting through mutual friends in Dubai. The pair tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held in St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds.