Michelle Keegan reveals major fashion faux pas

Every year, Michelle Keegan has summer dressing sorted. From fairytale frocks to denim combos, the Brassic actress knows just how to throw together the breeziest look. But it seems that she may have stumbled at the first hurdle in the wake of the current British heatwave (seriously – what is up with this thunder?) just like the rest of us.

The 36-year-old braved the intense humidity in a black outfit. While kicking back on set with a mini portable fan in hand, Michelle took to social media to share her stylish yet regrettable look for such a sunny day.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

She wore a fine-knit short-sleeved black jumper featuring a scoop neck paired with skintight blue jeans. In selfies shared via Instagram, Michelle wrote: “Hottest day of the year and I’m wearing a black jumper!” She also included the current temperature, which read 30 degrees Celsius. Ouch.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan braved the heat in a black knit

No matter, Michelle retained her unfailing elegance. She wore her brunette hair down loose in a tousled half-up half-down style and shielded her face from the sunbeams with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. She was joined on set by TV and film makeup artist Francesca Wilkinson, who opted for an oversized graphic T-shirt and shorts.

© Instagram The star came prepared with a hand-held fan

Just a few days prior to her hot day of shooting, Michelle shared a glimpse inside a family day out. Mark Wright’s wife took to social media with a candid photo enjoying a wholesome lunch with her best friend at The Con Club in Altrincham. In the sweet photo, Michelle posed with her friend's son and looked effortlessly chic chanelling the 90s in a pair of black jeans and a classic white vest.

© Instagram Michelle accessorized with sunglasses and stud earrings

When the bombshell isn't starring in a fabulous new series or enjoying time with her pals, she is at home in Essex with her husband and former TOWIE star, Mark.

Michelle shared a love-up snap alongside her beau

The couple recently shared a photo together outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, with Michelle looking to her signature sartorial combination for the snap.

The actress recently enjoyed time with friends in the sunshine

In the throwback image, the star rocked a classic white tank top paired with some stone coloured cargo pants and sneakers. Mark looked smart beside his wife, sporting a navy polo shirt and trousers as he posed outside the famous Californian hotel.

© Instagram Michelle never fails to look uber chic in summer

The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last month, whilst holidaying in America. Both the husband-and-wife duo shared a loved-up tribute to the special day back in 2015.

Mark's heartfelt tribute to his spouse included a host of photos from their wedding day which took place at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds. Alongside the tribute, Mark wrote: "8 years Treac!! I love you more every day!! Happy anniversary," to which Michelle replied writing: "Love you," alongside a red love heart emoji.