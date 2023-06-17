Jesy Nelson's eye-watering bikini photos will make your jaw drop

Jesy Nelson looks like she's had an incredible few days after celebrating her 32nd birthday with her loved ones on Wednesday.

The former Little Mix singer has been enjoying an extended party in LA alongside her boyfriend, rapper Zion Foster, and her friends and documented her celebrations with some gorgeous photos – including two sizzling bikini snaps.

One carousel of images shows the singer wearing a skimpy black two-piece embossed with white lettering which put her sensational figure front and centre as she wrapped her arms around Zion.

© Instagram Jesy started her birthday week with a BBQ wearing this eye-catching bikini

The couple were joined by friends for a BBQ and Jesy looked gorgeous sporting minimal makeup and short curly hair. Another collection featured photos from a luxury dinner outing where Jesy was treated to a delicious-looking birthday cake.

Nestled in the middle of them was another stunning bikini shot of her, this time wearing a brown tie side two-piece that once again showcased her flawless curves. Jesy was leaning over a table while smelling a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers and showed off her collection of tattoos and derriere in the process.

© Instagram Jesy modelled another bikini look during her birthday weel

The Bad Thing singer didn't appear to have a care in the world, despite her former bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, addressing their "feud" for the first time in an interview with British Vogue that was published just two days before Jesy's birthday.

Jesy left Little Mix in 2020, and since then, she has made headlines over her strained friendship with Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwell.

© Instagram Jesy turned 32 on 14 June

In 2021, the remaining trio was caught up in a huge online feud when Jesy joined American rapper Nicki Minaj in a scathing Instagram live attack on Leigh-Anne, just weeks after she welcomed twins with husband Andre Gray.

Speaking about the fall-out for the first time, the 31-year-old said: "I found myself in this massive drama on Twitter, maybe a month after giving birth, and one of the babies smiled at me for the first time.

© Getty Jesy and Zion were first pictured together in January

"I was just like, 'Well, this puts everything into perspective, doesn't it?' All I had to do was put the phone down and it went away because it's not real."

After her departure from the group, Jesy spoke about their relationship on The Graham Norton Show: "We're not talking anymore," she said. "It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.

© Stuart C. Wilson Jesy left Little Mix in 2020

"I loved my time with them, and we've got the most incredible memories together but it's just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows. To me, they are still the ‘sickest’ girl band in the world."