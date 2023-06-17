Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty amazes in angelic midi dress at Trooping the Colour

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty looked absolutely stunning on Saturday as she attended Trooping the Colour alongside the Prime Minister, looking elegant in a white floaty midi dress and a matching hat.

The businesswoman always nails her outfits, Akshata looked so sophisticated in the white ensemble, accessorising perfectly with a pair of matching heels, a white handbag and a pair of large stud earrings. To round off the regal look, the mother-of-two styled her hair in a voluminous up-do. Lovely!

© getty Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

The billionaire heiress sat next to her husband for the royal occasion, who wore a dark navy suit, smart black shoes and a burgundy tie.

The Trooping the Colour event is a milestone moment for King Charles, as the day marks the monarch's first official birthday parade of this reign, since his accession to the throne last September.

The royal children attended the ceremony in central London

King Charles arrived at St James' Park on horseback, whilst Queen Camilla followed in a carriage alongside Princess Kate, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Other royals attending the royal occasion included the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

© Getty Rishi and Akshata also attended King Charles III's coronation in May

Ashkata Murty and Rishi Sunak were also among the high-profile guests that attended King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in May, where the billionaire heiress wore Claire Mischevani blue satin dress which featured romantic puffed sleeves and a feminine A-line skirt.

Ashkata once again completed her look with an elegant headpiece, opting for a contrasting black floral fascinator, along with a pair of black heels and a matching clutch bag.

