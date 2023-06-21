Gwen Stefani rocks colorful ensemble after revealing ‘weird change’ for husband Blake Shelton

Resplendent in a bold ensemble, Gwen Stefani was the picture of style as she casually strolled through London's streets on Tuesday.

The Don't Speak songstress, known for her age-defying visage, was out on the town promoting her coveted GXVE Beauty brand.

Sporting an unmistakably edgy look, the 53-year-old star wore a pink bra under a partially unbuttoned, spray-painted jumpsuit adorned with whimsical beaded tassels. The jumpsuit was cinched at the waist with a statement belt, adding an element of structure to the ensemble.

The Just a Girl singer's glam quotient was amplified by her perfectly applied makeup and the cascading waves of her iconic platinum hair, parted in the centre and held back with trendy clips.

© Neil Mockford Gwen Stefani at 1 Warwick members club promoting GXVE Beauty

Gwen, who recently tied the knot with country music star Blake Shelton, opted for eye-catching red spiked Christian Louboutin ankle boots to round off her ensemble.

Not one to shy away from accessories, the three-time Grammy Award winner added her signature chunky necklaces and an array of gold bracelets and rings to her look. A long pink manicure completed her fashion-forward outfit as she casually snapped selfies during her London stroll.

MORE: Gwen Stefani films evidence of 'intruders' at Blake Shelton's ranch – but it's not what you think

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son's birthday was bittersweet as teen prepares for big change next year

© GC Images Gwen Stefani wears a colorful ensemble in London

The singer-turned-beauty mogul founded GXVE in 2022, fuelled by a passion for makeup and personal style. Stefani is no stranger to the fashion and beauty world, frequently sporting unique and daring looks that have made her a style icon.

On Monday, ahead of her Hyde Park concerts in London, Gwen appeared on The One Show and shared heartfelt moments about her musical influences. One particularly moving segment was when British ska singer Pauline Black, 69, of The Selecter, surprised her with a heartfelt video message.

Visibly touched by Pauline's words, an emotional Gwen exclaimed, "I'm crying right now; zoom in now because these are real tears. I can't believe that. That's incredible." She confessed that Pauline had been her idol since she was 13 and her music had spoken to her deeply.

Gwen Stefani gets teary eyed on TV

During the same interview, the No Doubt singer opened up about her marriage to Blake Shelton, 47.

Describing him as the 'best thing that ever happened' to her, she spoke about their unique bond, emphasising how they come from “two different worlds,” with Gwen hailing from California and Blake from Oklahoma.

© getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

While chatting to host Lorraine Kelly, Gwen also spoke about the "weird" change ahead for her Blake now that he has stepped down as a judge on The Voice.

"He's not going to be there so it's going to be really weird but hopefully it will give me a chance to win, so there's that," Gwen joked.

Gwen Stefani reveals exciting adventure for three boys

Read more HELLO! US stories here