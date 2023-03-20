Gwen Stefani wows fans in edgy sheer outfit as she supports husband Blake Shelton The Hollaback Girl singer is going Back To The Honky Tonk

Gwen Stefani loves nothing more than a good old-fashioned adventure, which definitely helps given her penchant for touring and hitting the road.

The star was able to get back to performing at big arenas and stops around the country once again thanks to her husband Blake Shelton.

The two set off from their Oklahoma ranch back in February for Blake's Back To The Honky Tonk nationwide tour, with Gwen acting as his support system and supporting act.

The 53-year-old singer has not only been bringing some energetic performances, but also some dynamic looks to match, and her latest one is blinding.

She shared on her Instagram a glimpse of her new fashion moment, consisting of a Dsquared2 sequin-covered sheer top with wide-legged distressed jeans.

Gwen paired the jeans with an oversized jacket to match, sporting silver and blue eyeshadow to coordinate her look head to toe and top it all off with a statement shoe, those being her furry black stiletto boots.

Gwen looked incredible in her sequined top and denim duo

One of her excited followers commented: "Dying over all these tour looks," while another added: "Cutest! You were so amazing last nite."

Several others also expressed their hope that she would continue her touring with her former ska outing No Doubt, as a third wrote: "Can you please please pretty please play with no doubt one last time," while one of her fans also said: "Any chance of another No Doubt reunion?"

Gwen sure has a packed line-up of shows, not only taking the stage on multiple occasions with her husband, but also setting off on some of her own pretty soon.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer will be headlining day 2 of Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California in May, and she will then jet off to the UK for a slate of six shows in June.

The singer is set to perform in California and then the UK this summer

"Can't a girl get excited?? UK I'm so excited 2 see you this summer!!" she gushed about her upcoming UK shows.

