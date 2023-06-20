Amanda Holden reveals ultra-luxe garden as she sunbathes in Daisy Dukes and crop top

Amanda Holden is living her best life! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the Britain's Got Talent star shared a snap from the idyllic garden at her £5m Surrey home.

© Instagram Amanda gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious garden on Instagram

Posing up a storm as she sunbathed in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a white broderie crop top, the 52-year-old looked sensational as she showed off her sunkissed tan. Accessorising with a pair of black flip-flops and cat-eye sunglasses, the mum-of-two styled her blonde tresses in beachy waves.

Treating herself to a glass of rosé in the snap, Amanda revealed that it was also an ad for the summer-ready bar cart from her QVC homeware collection.

There's no doubt that the cart looked luxurious in her sweeping garden, which features a grey wooden deck for sunbathing. Amanda's previous Instagram posts have also revealed the garden's outhouse complete with a bar and a hot tub.

It was in 2015 that Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes purchased their Surrey home for £3.5m. The value of the property has since risen dramatically. The Heart Breakfast star previously confessed she had been "badgering" the previous owner to sell it to her for years.

© Instagram The TV star recently put her Surrey home on the market

Amanda has since devoted herself to making the property picture-perfect, including undergoing a total kitchen renovation during lockdown. The updates include brand new cupboards and worktops, which Amanda credited to Cosentino, a company specialising in home surfaces, and Marble Ideas Ltd, where she sourced the materials for the space, and mirrored tiles on the walls.

She also switched things up with a darker colour scheme seen in navy cupboards, bronze accents from the door handles and hanging mirror ball lamps, reportedly worth £850 apiece.

© Instagram Amanda's home boasts a newly-renovated kitchen

In a surprising twist, Amanda has recently put her Surrey home on the market, seven months after it was last listed.

The modern property, where the TV star resides with her husband Chris and their daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, was up for sale last year, but it was taken off the market in August 2022.

A beautiful five-bedroom abode, it's hardly surprising that Amanda picked it in the first place. Prior to putting it on the market, she'd described it as her "forever home." This isn't the only property in Amanda and Chris' portfolio: the pair also own a country bolthole in the Cotswolds where they spend the school holidays and Christmas.

© Instagram Last year, Amanda purchased two flats in Sicily, Italy with her close friend Alan Carr

The TV judge bought the cottage in the Chipping Norton area for £860,000, and it comes with half an acre of private land. It seems Amanda has caught the renovation bug. Last year she purchased two flats in Sicily, Italy with her close friend Alan Carr.

As part of BBC One's series The Italian Job, the duo have completely overhauled the derelict properties, which they bought for a grand total of €1 each.