Amanda Holden showcases insane flexibility in sensational new look

Amanda Holden is known for her daring fashion looks, but she unveiled a new skill on Friday as the popular Heart Radio presenter showed off her insane flexibility in a new clip.

The star had flung her leg up onto a ballet pole as she modelled a beautiful polka-dot ensemble from Reiss. The matching shirt and trousers beautifully highlighted her stunning figure and she showcased how bendy she could be as she balanced with one leg up on the pole, while performing squats. The star had a killer pair of white heels to go with her look, while her nails were painted in a bold black.

Amanda revealed that she had chosen her new look because of how "comfortable" it was after she and her mum had shared several glasses of wine while endulging in other foods, leaving her feeling a bit "bloated".

Amanda explained how the outfit would be able to be perfectly paired with either hotpants or a bikini or that it would be the best item to be wearing when travelling on either a plane or a car.

She then showed off the outfit in a different pose, striking a playful position as she smiled at the camera with her arms folded.

The Britain's Got Talent judge is a fan of Reiss and just last week, she was modelling a pastel pink outfit from the brand, completing it with a pair of pleated shorts and a tailored blazer jacket.

Amanda rounded off the elegant look with a white cowl neck satin top and a pair of candy floss pink stiletto heels, accessorising simply with a delicate gold necklace and matching bracelet.

Speaking about her look at the time, she explained: "Good morning! How are you? Happy Friday. Today I'm wearing this gorgeous pink suit from Reiss, they've got them in all different colours. They're absolutely gorgeous so it's a no-brainer."

Earlier in the month, she opted for a white jumpsuit that would look incredible in any wardrobe. Speaking to the camera, she said: "Today I'm wearing this gorgeous white jumpsuit. It's from ME+EM. It's super easy. Lovely pockets. Nice and wide. I normally have all of my trousers taken up because I'm quite little but I didn't need to with these, I just whacked on a pair of heels.

"I've rolled around in it this morning and none of it is creased so I think it's super gorgeous to take on holiday. It's lined as well so it's beautiful quality. I think it’s good for lunches, good for evenings, pack it in your bag for summer… It will see you through for years and years."

Back in 2019, Amanda's stylist Karl Willett spoke to HELLO! about what it was like dressing the star. "She's a dream client, and a friend!" he shared. "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."