Kate Bosworth rocks tiny bikini in jaw-dropping beach photos with husband Justin Long

Kate Bosworth showed off her incredible physique in a selection of bikini photos to celebrate the first day of summer on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to mark the start of a new season and looked gorgeous in several beach snaps alongside her husband, Justin Long.

One image saw the Blue Crush star wearing a multi-colored striped two-piece, large sunglasses, and a huge smile on her face as she held a drink in her hand next to her smiling husband.

Another image featured Kate in a bright orange bikini as she posed on the beach with Justin as they both playfully tickled each other's faces.

Several other pictures showed the newlyweds enjoying the sun while out to sea on a luxury boat, sipping on cocktails, and soaking up the picturesque views on their tropical vacation.

Captioning the sun-soaked snaps, Kate simply wrote: "Officially summer!" and Justin was the first to respond, sweetly penning: "Yes officially summer! And according to these pics, I'm officially a middle-aged dork! (You're officially the cutest)."

Kate and Justin announced their engagement in April and just one month later, the Dodgeball actor confirmed they had secretly wed.

Sharing a series of loved-up photos on Instagram on April 4, Kate penned: "These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He's going the distance? I've got a Blue Crush? He's just THAT into me? I've won a date with…??? Ok you get it!"

Kate – who was previously married to Michael Polish for eight years before they split in 2021 – and Justin opened up about the low-key proposal on his Life is Short podcast, explaining how it came about following a trip to therapy.

"We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need," Kate said.

"I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session... I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?'

"And he really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you.' And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,'" Kate recalled.

"The words just came out, like, so naturally," Justin added. On a May 9 episode of the podcast, Justin confirmed that he and Kate had married, referring to her as his wife for the first time.

Speaking to guest Kyra Sedgwick about his 2022 movie, Barbarian, Justin said: "I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife. She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits, I was never crazy about [them]. I like to separate the relationship."

He added: "[But] I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time. It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best."

