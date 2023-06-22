Amal Clooney, 45, turns heads in Italy as she debuts new look

In a recent appearance in Sicily alongside husband George, Amal Clooney was the epitome of sublime summer 2023 glam inspiration, as the 45-year-old debuted a fresh new look.

In an ensemble poised to become a go-to look this season, Amal's ‘Studio 54 glam’, as coined by stylist Dimitris Giannetos, truly stole the show. Giannetos balanced the look to complement Amal's sequinned gown without seeming over-the-top.

Her makeup featured a soft mauve nude lip, highlighted by a warm Sicilian peachy blush, and a gentle iridescent inner eye, conjuring ethereal mermaid vibes.

It's fitting that the makeup stole the spotlight since the Clooneys were in Sicily to celebrate makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury's 50th birthday.

© Instagram Amal Clooney with her husband George in Italy

Abandoning her usual bouncy blowout, Amal sported a voluminous, polished mermaid wave, with her hair cascading in perfectly formed S-shaped curls - likely the lightest we've seen her wear. Sun-kissed tresses gleaming with summery golden hues brought vibrancy to her look.

Amal’s sequin gown highlighted the lawyer's incredibly toned physique, which she owes credit to her Mediterranean-style diet and diligent fitness regimen.

According to Heat magazine, she starts her day with a healthy seaweed soup breakfast, occasionally accompanied by a boiled egg. Lunch and dinner often include fish and chickpeas, with wholegrain crackers and houmous.

Amal Clooney is a human rights attorney

In a rare at-home interview with Vogue, Amal revealed more about her daily culinary routine, with a balanced diet comprising salads, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, and chicken breast with lemon sauce.

The Clooneys' personal chef, Viviana Frizzi, is instrumental in this gastronomic journey. Having been with them since 2013, Frizzi ensures a diverse and tantalising menu for the couple, from their favourite margherita pizza topped with rocket salad to flavours from Lebanese, Indian, sushi, and Italian cuisines.

© Getty Amal is a real style queen

Even in their leisure time, the couple's gastronomic love is evident. Their home cinema room is replete with candy jars and a popcorn machine - a spot Amal amusingly labels as "totally George’s zone."

Amal's radiant skin and glossy hair suggest serious dedication to hydration, likely sticking to the recommended two litres of water a day. Their favourite cocktail from their Venice wedding adds an occasional refined touch.

© Getty Amal is the queen of style

However, maintaining her figure isn't just about diet. Amal pairs her health-conscious meals with a thorough exercise routine, including an hour-long walk, weightlifting, and Pilates.

Post the birth of her twins, Ella and Alexander, Vogue reported that she took up tennis, an activity well-known for its extensive cardiovascular benefits.

