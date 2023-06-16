Calista Flockhart's then-and-now photos will leave you lost for words

Calista Flockhart looked gorgeous earlier this week when she proudly stood by her husband, Harrison Ford's side at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – and there was something very familiar about her appearance.

The Ally McBeal star, 58, recycled the iconic golden-yellow Ralph Lauren skirt she wore to the 1999 Emmys, and it looked just as incredible on her the second time around.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Calista recycled her yellow-gold Ralph Lauren skirt

However, for Wednesday's appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the actress opted for a black off-the-shoulder top instead of a white shirt knotted at her navel, and wore her cropped brunette hair in loose curls, having ditched her blonde hue years prior.

Calista's longtime stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, made the revelation on Instagram alongside a boomerang of her showcasing the floor-length number before it switches to a throwback from the Emmys.

© Getty Calista first wore the Ralph Lauren skirt to the Emmys in 1999

"#CalistaFlockhart heading to the Los Angeles premiere of #IndianaJones in the same golden yellow @ralphlauren skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999!" she wrote, adding: "Cherish and rewear your clothes people! (and yes we've worked together that long!"

Her followers loved the trip down memory lane, with one responding: "That's so awesome." A second said: "Love the throwback look." A third added: "Love, renew, refresh, relove."

Calista and Harrison were all smiles during their time on the red carpet at the premiere, with the film marking the actor's final outing as Indiana Jones.

Joining them were Harrison's co-stars, including Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who portrays Indiana's goddaughter Helena Shaw. The highly anticipated film, the fifth and final installment of the beloved franchise created by legendary director George Lucas, promises to be an unforgettable adventure.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Calista paired her iconic skirt with a black off-the-shoulder top

While Harrison may have hung up his iconic brown fedora and bullwhip, he remains passionate about his craft. "I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did," he told People.

The actor will turn 81 in July and admitted he embraces the wisdom and experiences that come with growing older. "You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old — and there's a certain ease in it for me," he added.

© Paramount Pictures Harrison has filmed his last outing as Indiana Jones

Harrison and Calista met in 2001, just months after she adopted her son, Liam, now 22. They married in 2010 and shortly after, Harrison also adopted Liam.

The Fugitive star is also father to four other children, sons Ben, 56, a chef and restaurant owner, and 53-year-old Willard, an entrepreneur, from his marriage to Mary Marquardt, and musician Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, also an actress, from his second marriage to Melissa Mathison.

