Amanda Holden showcases show-stopping kitchen as she tries to sell £5m home

Amanda Holden, 52, showcased her vast kitchen on Thursday, inside her £5 million family home that's currently on the market.

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram Stories to promote one of the items from her own BundleBerry by Amanda Holden range at QVC.

The mother-of-two loaded cakes onto a class tray which reads: "Eat Cake," in cute monogrammed tiles.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Amanda said: "I love a carrot cake but it’s the frosting that I’m a fiend for. I’m fortunate enough to visit Paris a lot with my girlfriends and the inspiration for the 'eat cake' tray comes from the little French cafes we hang out at while we are having a coffee in-between sightseeing."

The star also suggested the tray would be ideal for cocktails, and we can't help but agree.

We adore Amanda's kitchen

As well as eyeing up the chic tray, we couldn't help but be enthralled by Amanda's statement navy blue cooking space. The room has plenty of storage, luxurious gold fixtures and a modern white marble worktop.

The open-plan space leads into a dining area with a table and chairs positioned in front of floor-to-ceiling windows.

© Photo: Instagram Amanda is selling her home

Amanda redecorated her kitchen during the pandemic, and we're sure that's one of the many beautiful features that will help sell her stunning property, that's on the market at the moment.

The five-bedroom home, which the star once branded her "forever home", boasts its very own bar and a party hot tub in the sprawling garden.

Amanda lives with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

The house was up for sale last year, but it was taken off the market in August 2022 and reappeared again in April this year.

Amanda and husband Chris Hughes have an outhouse complete with a bar and hot tub

While her house looks pristine to her dedicated fans, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

The home also has an impressive garden room that sits on a huge deck at the bottom of Amanda’s garden with crittall-style bi-fold doors that open up the space to the garden, and a wide window on the side that overlooks the garden and countryside beyond.

© Photo: Instagram Amanda has a lovely garden at the Surrey home she is selling

Amanda has a real eye for design, and as part of BBC One's series The Italian Job, herself and pal Alan Carr completely overhauled two derelict properties, which they bought for a grand total of €1 each.

Amanda Holden's Cotswold home

Amanda's bedroom in the Cotswolds

This Surry abode isn't the only property in Amanda and Chris' portfolio as the pair also own a country bolthole in the Cotswolds where they spend the school holidays and the Christmas period.

Similarly, the décor is beautiful, but this time more rustic in-keeping with the location.