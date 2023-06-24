Abbey Clancy puts sky-high legs on full display in tiny denim shorts and daring boots

If there's one thing Abbey Clancy knows how to do it's take a flawless photo, whether it be a candid make-up-free selfie from home or posing up a storm for Victoria's Secret - it's safe to say she always nails it.

On Friday, the star showed off her supermodel credentials in a smouldering black-and-white shot ahead of attending a festival with her husband, Peter Crouch, and their friends. The modelesque snap saw Abbey flaunting her sky-high legs in a pair of tiny denim shorts - and she looked gorgeous.

Abbey put her supermodel credentials on full display

"Let's go," the 37-year-old bombshell penned alongside the candid photo. She paired the distressed denim piece with sultry black knee-high boots and a crisp white T-shirt. Her beach-babe waves were simply worn down cascading past her shoulders.

The star slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to pull the sun-soaked look together and added multiple bracelets to one wrist. The stunning background of the catalogue-worthy image couldn't go unnoticed as Abbey sauntered in front of a sprawling garden in the lavish location she and her pals appear to be staying.

© Photo: Getty Images Peter and Abbey are doting parents

The fun group was certainly excited about heading out and Abbey captured a glimpse of the calm before the storm on her Instagram Stories and showed her and her friends chilling out by an impressive infinity pool framed by hundreds of white flowers. Peter even did a quick dance for the camera ahead of their music-filled day.

When the loved-up couple isn't out raving together, they are the doting parents to their four children, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

The model danced away

The family of six has recently enjoyed a fun summer holiday which Abbey documented for her fans on Instagram. During the trip, Abbey enjoyed a solo spa session as well as special quality time with her little ones on the beach.

It wouldn't be a summer holiday if Abbey didn't take the opportunity to show off her flawless physique and she did, this time in a gorgeous crocheted bikini. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she sauntered from one high fashion position to the next in the sultry swimwear set. In true Abbey fashion, the completed her beach-ready ensemble with a pair of chunky black sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

Her warm honey locks were perfectly tousled with two long strands positioned almost entirely in front of her eyes. Whilst most of her face was obscured by the giant shades, fans still caught a glimpse of the star's perfectly lined lips that appeared to be covered in a natural nude lipstick. "Like my tan?" she asked in the nonchalant caption.