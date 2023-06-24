Holly Ramsay shows off tattooed body in plunging silk dress

Holly Ramsay caused a stir among her followers when she shared some photos from her recent trip to New York City.

The 23-year-old uploaded nine images of her jaunt to the Big Apple, but there were two in particular that sparked a flurry of complimentary responses – and it's not hard to see why.

Holly looked gorgeous in a silk black dress that boasted lace detailing around the plunging scoop neckline, a lace cut-out under her bust, and a figure-hugging fit.

The dress also exposed some of Holly's numerous tattoos, including a tribute to her family on the inside of her arm, which is an inking of her siblings and parents' birth year. Also on show was what appeared to be an outline drawing of some sort of creature.

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay posed in the backseat of a car and looked stunning as she gazed into the camera, with her blonde hair falling perfectly down her shoulders.

"Gorgeous! Beautiful," one follower commented. "She's glowing," said another. A third added: "Slaying in black," and a fourth said: "Absolutely beautiful in my eyes."

Holly has completely overhauled her life after deciding to go tee-total when she was 21, a decision she made after hitting "rock bottom".

Last November, she explained the reason behind going sober, writing on Instagram: "Today marks two years since I last had alcohol. Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified. I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

Holly added: "I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day. I feel lucky to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health. Sending love to anyone who needs it today and always. One day at a time."

The podcaster has also battled PTSD and was hospitalised with the disorder after being sexually assaulted twice when she was 18. During an episode of her podcast, 21 & Over, in May 2021, Holly admitted she was struggling to cope which affected her studies at Ravensbourne University.

"I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year, I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening," she confessed.

"I was going out a lot, missing class because I'd been out. I wasn't enjoying myself at all. I was struggling a lot." Holly decided not to return to university after her first year and instead spent three months at Nightingale Hospital, which specialises in mental health.

"That was where I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression," she added. "Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week.

"I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me. It's confusing and I'm trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."