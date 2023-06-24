January Jones showcases her curves in tiny bikini at $1.4m LA home

January Jones is no stranger to a bikini photo – but her followers never appear to tire of seeing her rock a tiny two-piece.

The 45-year-old did just that on Friday as she soaked up the sun in the backyard of her $1.4 million LA home wearing a black, scalloped edge bikini that boasted side tie strings and thin straps. January is such a fan of the style, she even has it in white, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: January Jones looks sensational dancing in tiny white bikini

January's porcelain skin glistened under the sun's rays and highlighted her tiny waist as she beamed for the camera, shielding her eyes behind a pair of oversized sunglasses.

She simply captioned the snap with a black heart emoji and her fans rushed to compliment her appearance. One replied: "Super gorgeous babe. Summer's here!" A second said: "WOW, January, that's beautiful."

© Instagram January Jones looked gorgeous in her tiny black bikini

A third exclaimed: "Ma'am, please. I fell to my knees in the checkout line at Walmart." A fourth added: "That's wowza! Looking great."

January also showed off her newly cut hair which she unveiled last month after chopping her locks to their shortest length yet. The Mad Men actress ditched her shoulder-length hair for a striking pixie cut, cutting several inches off the length and styling it in short waves with plenty of volume.

© Instagram January Jones showed off her new pixie haircut

Posting a selfie, January left no explanation for her makeover, only captioning the photo with two scissor emojis. Her famous friends and followers were quick to react to her new look, with Chelsea Handler commenting: "Ooh la la!"

Her Mad Men co-star, Kiernan Shipka added: "Hell yes." One fan wrote "Absolutely alluring! I don’t think you can honestly look bad even if you tried."

January is no stranger to a striking swimsuit photo

January has experimented with several different hairstyles and colors over the years, from platinum and dark brown to red and golden. Her love affair with changing up her look began when she was just a child and sported a bowl-style haircut, which she adored.

"When I was younger, my hair was white, and I liked wearing it short—boy cuts and the bowl cut with the wedge," she previously told Marie Claire. "One of my favorites I called The Spike; it was really short and I would spike up the slightly longer hairs on top with Dep gel.

"I remember going to school with The Spike, and three weeks later, my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Palmer, copied me. Then I had to change my hairstyle. I was over it."

© Instagram January Jones unveiled her pixie cut in May

Revealing why she was inspired to experiment, January added: "People were just more experimental with their hair when I was growing up. I was influenced by Madonna, Blondie, and the punks, but I never had a mohawk.

"One time, my mom permed my bangs so I wouldn't have to curl them every morning—that turned out really bad. The second half of junior high, I grew out my hair and kept it straight and long until I moved to New York at 18."

The actress, sported a mullet hairstyle when she was nine years old

The mom-of-one also found that changing her hair helped transform her into her on-screen characters, previously telling HELLO!: "I always try to collaborate with the hairstylist about what my character would have and try very hard not to let vanity stop me from a realistic interpretation.

"Hair, along with make-up and costumes, is a really exciting way of forming a visual idea of a character. It can also really help you feel like a different person."