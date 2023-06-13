Emily Andre looks ravishing in tiny bikini

Peter and Emily Andre have been enjoying some time in the Mediterranean with Phones 4u founder John Caudwell, and on Tuesday the businessman shared some photos from their time away.

In one of the snaps, John's wife posed with the loved-up couple who were enjoying the warm temperatures and beautiful waters, and Emily looked absolutely gorgeous in a tiny pink bikini. The bold two-piece perfectly suited the doctor as she smiled with her husband while showing off her beautifully gym-honed physique. The star wore her locks loose and added a pair of sunglasses to finish off her look.

Peter, meanwhile, struck a casual figure for the photo in a grey tank top, alongside a pair of shorts and two striking necklaces. In his caption, John revealed the pair were joined by Peter's children, Junior and Princess, though neither featured in the snaps.

"TITANIA TIME. A few more glimpses at our magical Mediterranean time on @superyachttitania this month," John wrote. "It was a particular pleasure to be joined by our wonderful, long-serving @caudwellchildren charity ambassadors @peterandre and @dr_emily_official and their children @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre. By the looks of the Reel Pete shared on his Instagram page, all had fun!"

© Instagram Emily looked gorgeous in her swimwear

The business mogul also spoke of the memories he made alongside his six children and wife, Modesta Vžesniauskaitė, who is an Olympic cyclist from Lithuania.

John's post comes after Peter and Emily shared a loved-up selfie from their time in Cheltenham earlier in the week. "Such a great day yesterday at Manor on the lake, Cheltenham [heart emoji] @dr_emily_official," Peter wrote in the caption.

Emily and Peter enjoyed some time in the Mediterranean

One of the pictures showed the couple cosy for a sweet selfie, while others featured solo shots of Emily, who looked wondering in a white lace dress. The summery dipped hem maxi dress also boasted scalloped sleeves and a cinched-in waist. The NHS doctor amped up with the glamour with oversized sunglasses and white strappy heels.

Fans rushed to comment, with one saying: "Emily is beautiful! You are a gorgeous example of a lovely family xx."

© Instagram Peter and Emily with their two children and Princess and Junior from Pete's first marriage

Peter and Emily have been married since July 2015. They have since welcomed two children together, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six.

Emily is also a doting stepmother to Princess and her 17-year-old brother, Junior – whom Peter shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. While the couple often shares photos of their older children on their Instagram pages, any pictures featuring Amelia and Theo hide their faces to protect their privacy.

© Getty The pair keep their younger children out of the spotlight

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! back in October, Emily opened up about home life as she shared her secrets for staying at the top of her game. "My morning routine is a military operation, which involves getting the kids ready for school and me getting ready for work," the doctor, who works in mental health for the NHS, told us.

"I normally have everything pre-prepared, with my clothes and the kids' clothes laid out the night before, and their bags packed with their snacks. Then in the morning, I get up and have a shower, which wakes me up ready for the day." The 33-year-old went on to share that she doesn't eat breakfast, favouring the 16:8 fasting routine – eating for eight hours of the day, and fasting for the other 16.

"I've been doing it for years and years and years, before it was trendy," she told us. "I didn't really realise I was doing it, but I think that's partly the way I've managed to stay a similar shape after having kids. It works for me."