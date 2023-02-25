Emily Andre stuns in fabulous winter-chic overcoat for latest video The doctor is married to Peter Andre…

Emily Andre delighted fans with a string of sun-soaked updates from her recent family holiday to Dubai, but now the Brunette beauty has swapped her stylish swimwear for cosy chic ensembles as she has touched down in the UK.

The doctor, 33, took to her Instagram account on Friday with a stunning clip of herself going for a walk in the woods which saw her rocking a pair of sleek black leggings, a cream rollneck jumper and a stylish overcoat. She added a cream woolly hat and black wellies to complete her fabulous outdoor look.

WATCH: Emily Andre stuns in silky white mini dress whilst on holiday in Dubai

Loading the player...

Captioning the post she penned: "Whenever I get the opportunity for some self-care, one of my favourite things to do is go for a long walk, enjoying the fresh air and taking in the nature around.

Emily shared the stunning clip to Instagram

"Then it's home to a relaxing bath with @drtealsuk Eucalyptus & Spearmint Epsom Salts and Foaming Bath. I find that the incredible-smelling essential oils really soothe the senses and provide relief from stress.

"My well-being mission for everybody is to relax the body and reawaken the mind! What’s your fave way to take time for yourself? #selfcaretips #relaxation #wellbeing #drtealsuk #drtealsambassador ad."

Emily rarely shares updates of her little ones

Fans of the doting mother flocked to comment on the update and couldn't help but comment on how incredible she looked. One fan noted the star's incredible waist-length brunette tresses, writing: "You look, beautiful darling! Your hair is absolutely amazing."

TRENDING NOW: King Charles bestows new title onto Prince William ahead of coronation

A second penned: "Emily you really are a class act, beautiful inside and out, you've sold this to me," alongside a love heart emoji. A third penned: "You're so pretty Emily."

The star posed alongside her doting family members

The forest walk seen in the clip is a certain change of scenery from the incredible sun-soaked views from her recent holiday which Emily documented for friends and fans on her Instagram account.

The star was delighted to enjoy some family time abroad and shared a string of photos featuring the rest of the Andre clan.

Captioning one photo of her daughter Amelia mid-handstand, she penned: "Any excuse to practice gymnastics," whilst snapping her little girl impressively posed on top of a sand dune. Amelia was also captured with her younger brother as they jumped for joy on another tower of sand.

HOME LIFE: Peter Andre shares rare photo of all his children as they mark special occasion

MARRIAGE: Peter Andre speaks candidly about 16-year age gap with wife Emily

Another sweet photo saw the entirety of the blended family of six, including, Peter, Amelia, their son Theo as well as, Princess, and, Junior- whom the Mysterious Girl hitmaker shares with his ex-wife Katie Price- lined up on a sand dune for a sunset photo. Alongside the sweet snap Emily added a GIF which read "I love my family."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.