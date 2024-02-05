Pregnant Emily Andre glows in bump-defining dress and ultra-long princess hair

There's no denying that Peter Andre's wife Emily, 34, is one very glamorous mother-to-be, just look at her latest appearance on Lorraine for proof.

Before taking a seat on the sofa to chat with Scottish TV star Lorraine, the doctor posed for pictures in an effortlessly elegant navy blue midi dress. As well as long sleeves and a buttoned bodice, the frock featured a belted waist that sat neatly above her blossoming baby bump before the material fell into flowing pleats, ending in an asymmetrical hem.

Emily teamed it with matching heels, nude nails and minimal makeup for her chic daytime look alongside flowing hair that fell to her hips. Looking even longer than ever, Emily's ombre locks were styled in loose waves in a style loved by several Andre women.

Princess, whom Peter shares with his ex-wife Jordan, has trademark long blonde hair that she normally wears in mermaid waves, while Emily has shared a few rare peeks at her lookalike daughter Amelia's flowing brunette hair while hiding her face from the cameras.

© Getty Emily and and her step-daughter Princess both have stunning long hair

Emily is not only a doting mother to two – Amelia and Theo – as well as a stepmother to Princess and Junior – but she is also an advocate of children's mental health. Her latest appearance was to raise awareness of Children’s Mental Health Week, with the pregnant st writing on Instagram: "Big thank you to the lovely @lorraine for having me, talking about my new book #healthymindhappyyou. This week is Children’s Mental Health Week, let’s try and support our children and make sure they know how important it is to open up about their feelings!" See more about her book below...

WATCH: Emily Andre shares a glimpse of her latest children’s book

During her TV appearance, Emily opened up about her pregnancy and admitted she is finding it "more challenging" than her two older children. "It's been harder and I don't know if it's because I'm older or because I have two kids already. It has definitely been a little bit more challenging but I think that's going to be expected isn't it," she said.

"The more pregnancies you have I guess that get a little bit more challenging but I love it and it's a precious time and I can't believe it's coming to an end which makes me think I really need to relish these times."

© Instagram The happy couple announced their third pregnancy in 2023

Peter and Emily met in 2010 after being introduced by her father who was treating the Mysterious Girl singer for kidney stones. They tied the knot on 11 July 2015 at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon after Peter proposed days before Emily gave birth to their daughter in 2013.

The happy couple announced they were pregnant with their third child together in October 2023, and they have both taken every opportunity to praise each other's parenting skills. While Emily has said: "Peter is so hands on," he said in an interview with the Evening Standard that his "brilliant" wife is taking pregnancy in her "stride".

© Getty Images The couple got married in 2015

The 50-year-old also recently revealed on his GB News show that he and Emily haven't signed a prenup, gushing that he knew his relationship with his wife would be long-term. "But we had a discussion before we got married, actually, and I knew I was going to stay with her forever so I thought, it's all going to stay in the same place anyway, so it doesn't matter," he explained.

"You have to understand that if somebody has come into a relationship, and somebody has created something before meeting you, you can understand someone being a bit scared or protective." The father-of-four continued: "But I think, and out of this conversation, I have realised that probably when you have children, that whole attitude changes."

