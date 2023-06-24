Peter Andre issues plea to daughter Princess as she marks major milestone

Peter Andre was no doubt feeling a wave of emotions as his oldest daughter, Princess celebrated a major milestone on Friday.

The 15-year-old took to Instagram to share several photos of herself dressed up to the nines for her school prom, but her dad appeared to be nervous about the event as he issued a plea to his daughter on social media.

WATCH: Princess Andre travels in style to school prom

Princess had asked her followers for help in choosing her prom dress and later revealed she had opted for a floor-length, strapless, blue gown that boasted ruched detailing and a thigh-high slit.

Posing inside her mum, Katie Price's Surry home, the teenager wore her Rapunzel-length blonde hair in curls with two plaits pinned back on both sides.

She accessorised with delicate jewellery, a silver bag and open-toed heels with ankle straps, opting for dark smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and a nude lip.

© Instagram Princess Andre looked beautiful in her blue prom dress

Peter was among the first to comment on the photos as he urged Princess to keep safe during her prom celebrations. "Love you. Have fun. Be careful," he pleaded, alongside a red heart emoji. Princess' stepmum, Emily MacDonagh, simply commented: "Beautiful", followed by several red heart emojis.

Her followers flocked to the comment section too, with one responding: "You look absolutely stunning! A really beautiful dress, that you have really pulled off! Enjoy your prom beautiful young lady! Your parents must be ultra proud of you Princess."

A second said: "You went with the blue. You're really striking in it, have a great night Princess." A third added: "My favourite colour you look amazing, and your hair is beautiful."

© Instagram Princess wore her hair in curls and dramatic eye makeup

Princess' date for the evening was her new boyfriend, whose identity she has kept private. The couple went public last month when she was seen walking with her arms wrapped around her new beau at her mum's 45th birthday.

He was also spotted celebrating Katie's son, Harvey Price's 21st birthday with the family, and briefly appeared in a video on Princess' Instagram, which she captioned: "Boyfriend does makeup part 1."

© Instagram Princess travelled in style to her school prom

Dad Peter recently confirmed the new romance, admitting he was "stressed" about the whole situation. Speaking at the launch of the Jorja Emerson Centre, a medical health clinic, the Mysterious Girl singer told father Robin Emerson, whose daughter Jorja inspired the launch of the centre: "The first boyfriend thing, you're not missing out on anything."

According to The Sun, he added: "My daughter's going through that, I'm stressing like you would not believe. So that side of it, it's just not fun."

© Instagram Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have a blended family

Princess is at an exciting time in her life. She recently landed her first-ever modelling deal with online retailer Pretty Little Thing, and she has plans to study fashion at college when she leaves school.

Speaking of her work with PLT, Peter spoke exclusively to HELLO! and insisted it would not interfere with her studies. "At the moment she's just doing the odd picture here and there for them, and that will be done in her spare time," he said.

© Getty Peter shares Princess and Junior with Katie Price

"There will be no, 'She's missing a school day for this' nothing like that… school is absolutely number one priority."

Speaking of her plans following her GCSEs, he added: "Princess is going to college next year to do fashion so it all kind of makes sense and it's something she wants to do."