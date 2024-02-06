Emily Andre highlights blossoming bump with rib knit figure-hugging dress

Another day, another beautiful baby bump photo from Emily Andre! Peter Andre's wife promoted her time on BBC Radio 5 Live by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the recording studio.

Striking the perfect balance between everyday comfort and chic maternity attire, the pregnant mother-of-two showcased her blossoming bump in a fitted rib-knit dress that clung to her curves. The soft olive green bodycon featured long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a midi length, while her shoes were hidden under the table.

© Instagram The doctor looked stunning in a knitted dress on Radio 5 Live

Beauty-wise, the doctor wore her tumbling long hair in a simple straight style pushed behind her shoulders alongside natural makeup, nude nails and a gold necklace.

"Live on @bbc5live with @therealnihal talking all things #healthymindhappyyou. If you miss the chat you can listen on @bbcsounds," she captioned the Instagram photo, which was met very quickly by a show of support by her husband Peter, who commented with several hearts.

Emily has shared a handful of updates about her pregnancy since announcing she was expecting her third child in 2023. Holding up a series of baby scan photos, Peter wrote: "We are delighted to share the news with you all.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

"A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

The glowing mother looked stunning in a red hot bump-skimming gown to celebrate New Year's Eve, before donning an elegant belted dress for an appearance on Lorraine earlier this week.

© Instagram Emily has shared a few stunning pregnancy updates on Instagram

During the latter, Emily discussed her pregnancy with fans, admitting that she has found the experience "more challenging" than her two older children Amelia and Theo.

The 34-year-old – who is also a stepmother to Peter's kids Princess and Junior – said: "It's been harder and I don't know if it's because I'm older or because I have two kids already. It has definitely been a little bit more challenging but I think that's going to be expected isn't it?

"The more pregnancies you have I guess that get a little bit more challenging but I love it and it's a precious time and I can't believe it's coming to an end which makes me think I really need to relish these times."

© @peterandre/Instagram Peter and Emily share kids Amelia and Theo while Peter is also a dad to Junior and Princess

She previously said that she can be "strict" with her children but tries to avoid disciplining Peter's kids, preferring to assume the role of a big sister rather than a stepmother.

"I tend to leave the disciplining up to Pete and often I feel like a big sister, which works really well for us," she told Closer of their parenting strategy.

"I'm quite strict, especially with stuff like manners. Me and Pete are quite similar, really we both are very much up on honesty, manners, kindness."

