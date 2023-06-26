Harper Beckham is adorable in designer baby tee – taking after mum Victoria

Harper Beckham has graced us with another designer fashion moment! The 11-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, who is fast becoming something of a style star in her own right, looked sweet as ever in a Christian Dior T-shirt in one of her mum's latest Instagram posts.

Quoting Harper's iconic tee, Victoria simply captioned her snaps: "J’adore @davidbeckham #HarperSeven," adding plenty of pink loveheart emojis.

Harper's new designer tee seems to be another vintage piece, most likely from one of John Galliano's Christian Dior collections in the early 2000s.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper rocked a 'J'adore Dior' T-shirt in a sweet photo with her parents

Sweetly, mum Victoria has also worn the iconic 'J'adore Dior' tee in the past, choosing one the of the memorable tank tops that were made famous in 2001.

The tees have gained considerable value on the vintage market thanks to appearances on Sex & The City - including a guest appearance from Lucy Liu in season 4 of the show, and on Carrie Bradshaw herself in the second spin-off movie.

© Instagram @victoriabeckham Harper also recently carried a vintage Louis Vuitton handbag

It seems that Harper has an eye for noughties fashion, since she was also recently seen carrying a Louis Vuitton Multicolour Pochette handbag which dates back to 2003. It's not surprising, since the decade has inspired a fashion resurgence of late.

However, original noughties fashion icon Victoria has admitted that her daughter isn't always impressed by her famous Spice Girls outfits. She told Vogue Australia in 2002: "She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short... she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were!"

© Getty Images Harper has said she is disapproving of mum Victoria's Spice Girls fashion

She added of Harper's low-key style: "She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top."

The youngest Beckham is certainly popular with fans, and only wins praise from commenters when Victoria or David share their sweet family photos.

"Beautiful Harper! I love how she has stayed looking her age, so natural, truly a ray of sunshine," one fan replied to Victoria's latest post. Another added: "Harper seems like such a lovely girl. Well done Mum and Dad!"

It looks like the Beckhams have enjoyed a sunny weekend at their Cotswolds home this week, since the proud parents shared an adorable video of David and Harper making burritos from their stunning family kitchen on Sunday.

WATCH: Harper Beckham shows off her dance moves while cooking with dad David Beckham

Harper showed off her salsa moves in a puff sleeve mini dress as they made their Mexican feast, with David adorably describing his daughter as his "little helper" in his caption.

One fan sweetly replied: "I love the relationship you have with Harper. I have the same with my daughter and she is a similar age. We love cooking together," while another joked: "Someone give these two a cookery show!" Watch out Brooklyn...