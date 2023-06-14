Harper Beckham's special bond with parents Victoria and David in photos

Victoria and David Beckham's 11-year-old daughter Harper has won our hearts here at HELLO!. In every Instagram post we see from the famous couple, their daughter is always smiling and happy.

From joining her mum at fashion shows to enjoying family holidays, cooking with her dad at home and doing makeovers with Victoria, Harper looks to have such a close and loving relationship with her mum and dad.

In fact, Harper doesn't seem to be in that 'parents are embarrassing' phase at all, unlike many children her age who cringe when their parents hug, kiss or wave at them (no personal experience here whatsoever).

WATCH: David and Harper Beckham sing along to Elton John at concert

Nope, Harper looks to revel in being in family Beckham, lovingly cuddling her parents and siblings in their social media photos and spending lots of time with them. We're not sure what Victoria and David's magical parenting secret is, but could they please pass it on?

See 7 sweet moments between Harper and her family below…

Harper Beckham holidays with her parents

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham took their two youngest children to Tokyo, Japan

Harper looked to have a lovely time on a recent holiday with her parents to Japan. She loves to cook with her dad David at home so we imagine she enjoyed all the tasty cuisine on the trip.

Harper Beckham's close bond with her dad

© Instagram David and Harper near their country home

We adore Harper's close relationship with her dad David. The sweet girl isn't embarrassed to give her star pop a hug for the world to see.

Victoria Beckham and Harper's girl time

© Photo: Instagram Victoria often treats her little girl to a pamper session

What more do little girls love than a spa day? Harper looks in her element while having some pamper time with her mum, who must have the best-stocked beauty cabinet in town.

Harper jokes about with dad

Harper has fun with dad David

So cute! Harper and her dad donned red noses for Comic Relief recently. It's so cute that the 11-year-old can lark around with her dad.

Harper Beckham's loves fashion like mum

© Photo: Instagram Victoria and Harper twinned in pastel dresses

Like mother like daughter! Looks like Harper is taking after her fashion designer mum in this snap as the pair dressed up for a night out together.

Harper Beckham's cuddles with mum

Harper gets a hug from her doting mum

Aw, what an adorable photo! Victoria and Harper clearly have such a close bond and enjoy their mum-daughter cuddles.

Kisses from dad David Beckham

Kisses for Harper from her daddy

Harper gets a loving kiss from her devoted dad in this picture. What a sweet pair.