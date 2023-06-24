Harper Beckham shows off her dance moves with dad David Beckham in adorable new video

Harper Beckham has the moves! Victoria and David Beckham's youngest showed off her dance skills in a new video posted by fashion designer Victoria. Ins

ired by her godmother Eva Longario's new film Flamin' Hot, Harper and David made a Mexican feast for dinner on Saturday June 23, and spent some time listening to Juan Gabriel at the same time.

"I'm salsa dancing!" Harper exclaimed as she danced across the kitchen and helped her dad make homemade guacamole. Harper, 11, wore the most adorable pale floral dress with cycling shorts, as David rocked a simple white tee and brown corduroy pants.

"Salsa Saturday!! When @Davidbeckham and #HarperSeven are inspired by @Flaminhotmovie @Evalongoria!" Victoria captioned the video, which you can watch below.

Flamin' Hot, available on Hulu, marks Eva's directorial debut and is a film adaptation of the memoirs of Richard Montanez, a former Frito-Lay executive. Richard credited himself as the brainchild of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos phenomenon. However, Frito-Lay has disavowed the claim, and says the snack was created by Lynne Greenfield, a lower-tier employee - as per a Los Angeles Times investigation conducted in 2021.

When this revelation came to light, the production of Eva's film was already well underway. Despite this, the 48-year-old actress-turned-director has staunchly defended her project.

The Beckham brood appeared to be enjoying their dinner at their luxury farmhouse in the Cotswolds, where they spent the pandemic, and where Eva revealed she had enjoyed girlie sleepovers with BFF Victoria.

© Victoria Beckham Harper Beckham dancing salsa in the kitchen

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” Eva told The Times. "I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is. She's the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable."

Eva and Victoria met when the Beckhams moved to Los Angeles in 2007 and Eva's then-husband Tony Parker became friendly with Victoria's husband David. In the 16 years since, Victoria named Eva the godmother to her youngest daughter Harper, and Eva chose Victoria to help her design her wedding looks when she married Jose Baston.

© Frazer Harrison Eva and Victoria have been friends for years

Victoria also designed a custom gown for Eva's wedding to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine at the time, Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her dress.

She explained: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love. "Victoria was one of my witnesses, too - she signed the paper that says I was here - so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."