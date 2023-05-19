The One Show's Alex Jones is a vision as she wows in curve-hugging look – and it's so unexpected

The One Show presenter Alex Jones was opting for a bold look

Alex Jones loves her pastels and her blouses, usually opting for a more muted ensemble, but during the week she turned heads with a bold look we didn't expect on her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the One Show presenter donned a curve-hugging dress that was embellished with plenty of feathers along the cuffs of the sleeves and the hemline. She shared a snap of the outfit as stylists worked on her midi-dress, and even her phone case ended up matching the head-turning ensemble.

In her caption, Alex shared: "Fabulous feathers for a bit of filming. Thanks to these beauties for a speedy make over @lizbeckettmua and @tesswrightsylist."

Although the mum-of-three didn't reveal what she was filming, she did drop a hint with a previous photo as she posed behind a cushion that bore the face of Dame Edna Everage, whose creator Barry Humphries passed away on 22 April at the age of 89.

The comedian passed away at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney after he was admitted for treatment for a "serious condition" following complications from a hip replacement surgery. He was surrounded by his immediate family, including his wife of 30 years Lizzie Spender.

Alex turned heads in her unexpected outfit

Alex's fashion has been grabbing the attention of fans lately as she experiments with some more daring looks, and she dazzled last week ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Taking to social media, she posed for a quick mirror selfie in a string grey vest and vibrant blue high-waisted trousers. In the caption she revealed the very exciting news that she was about to watch the dress rehearsal for the music competition, which ultimately saw Sweden's Loreen crowned as this year's champion.

Alex wrote: "Watching the dress rehearsal of the grand final of #eurovision and having the best time. Who's your favourite so far?"

One fan penned: "Been an absolute buzz in the city. So proud that we’re hosting Ukraine's party in our city. Thank you to you & The One Show for coming & helping it to be a great success," alongside a red love heart emoji. Another simply added: "UK and France."

Alex appeared to be paying tribute to Barry Humphries

Others were more impressed with Alex's appearance for the exciting moment - especially her hair which was swept over to one side. "Haven't been able to watch the semi-finals but watching the final tonight… love the rock chick hair," a third added. A fourth wrote: "Wow Alex you look amazing."

There's no denying that Alex is fully embracing the spring-summer months which this week have been reflected in her vibrant on-screen outfits. Last week, she donned a pair of dramatic lilac trousers which she paired with a bold yellow jumper.

The TV star completed her camera-ready look with a pair of strappy silver heels that perfectly complemented her effervescent summer ensemble. As for her hair and makeup, Alex wore her bobbed brunette tresses in soft waves.

Alex's glamorous makeup look featured a pop of colour as she opted for vibrant coral lipstick. She also added brushes of rosy blusher, dark smokey eyeshadow and fluttery false eyelashes.

