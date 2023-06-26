Zara Tindall's Victoria Beckham era was such a vibe - see video

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is the epitome of chic with a short blonde bob and plunge dress in throwback video

Zara Tindall, 42, put on a glamorous display at Ascot last week, but the royal channelled Victoria Beckham vibes in the noughties with a super-chic cropped bob and plunging dress.

In 2007, she attended the Glamour magazine awards, giving the press smiles on the red-carpet after the ceremony, posing with the award she won for Sportswoman of the Year.

Princess Anne's daughter looked chic with her bright blonde bob which stood out against her navy halterneck dress which was a floor-length design. See the video...

WATCH: Zara Tindall gives off Victoria Beckham vibes with chic hairdo and dress

Victoria made the 'pob' famous – meaning the Posh Spice bob, and many celebrities emulated the look at the time. Victoria's own daughter, Harper, has even sported a bob while growing up. Très chic!

Since then, Zara has rocked an array of hair lengths, and she's currently back with the bob, albeit a little longer now.

The royal rocked multiple looks at Ascot

Did you know the royal shares a haircare secret with her cousin's wife Meghan Markle? Both ladies are big fans of Oribe products.

The luxury hair brand is known for its incredible volume sprays with a lasting finish. No wonder Zara's 'do never looks a hair out of place.

Speaking to Birchbox, the former Suits actress Meghan previously gave her on-set beauty secrets, revealing: "There is nothing like a hair flip!"

© MEGA Meghan has shared her hair secrets

Meghan mentioned that she has used their texturizing spray. She said: "When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suzanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward, and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, or nothing at all, and has me flip back hard to give my hair a little extra bounce".

While we love looking at Zara's racecourse looks, we also think the royal nails dressed down chic perfectly. When her husband Mike Tindall appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Zara flew down under to celebrate with her partner and when she was there she sported a variety of casual looks.

Zara Tindall works casual looks well too

The fashion looks included jeans and a blazer, a denim playsuit with trainers and a vibrant floral playsuit while shopping.

The mother-of-three has become increasingly brave with her style, and we're in awe of her statement looks. Just a few weeks ago, we saw a photograph of Zara showcasing a very iconic pink headpiece.

Zara's stylist Annie Miall took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the Princess Royal's daughter modelling an exquisite floral headpiece crafted by Australian milliner, Rachel Henry. The stunning headpiece, featuring vines and hot pink peonies made from feathers, was a bespoke accessory from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective 2023 in association with Fenwick.

Zara debuted a stunning floral headpiece from Rachel Henry Millinery

The larger-than-life fascinator extended high into the air and matched Zara's pink dress perfectly.

The royal had her blonde bob pulled back into a sleek, low bun to let the headpiece do the talking.