Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez gets pulses racing as she dons tiny crop top

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are still basking in the joy of their recent engagement, and the pair looked so loved-up as they stepped out together in Portofino, on the Italian Riviera.

Lauren looked absolutely ravishing as she walked in a skintight crop top and pair of leggings that highlighted all of her gorgeous curves and her phenomenal physique. The TV presenter had her toned abs on full display as she walked hand-in-hand with the Amazon co-founder who had opted for a casual look in a grey T-shirt and baggy pants as they headed for a nearby boat.

Lauren flashed a huge grin as she walked with her beau, and she tied her hair up in a ponytail, with her raven-black peeking out through the back of a cap. She also dazzled with a stylish pair of pearl earrings.

© SplashNews.com The pair got engaged last month

The loved-up couple were spotted strolling through woodland by the docks, before they returned to the harbor to head back to Jeff's newly-acquired $500 million superyacht.

The newly-engaged pair have been making the most of their time in Portofino, and earlier in the week, they made a grand entrance, arriving in style via helicopter on the Koru's remarkable $75 million support vessel, complete with a helipad.

DISCOVER: Jeff Bezos prepares jaw-dropping prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune

Lauren dazzled in a form-fitting black racerback dress featuring thigh-high slits on each leg. Complementing her Italian vacation look, she wore black platform wedge sandals and carried what appeared to be a red Hermès Kelly bag.

© SplashNews.com Lauren looked gorgeous in her sportswear

Jeff, dressed casually in a dark T-shirt and jeans, joined Lauren as they boarded a waiting speedboat that transported them to the lavish yacht. The couple shared intimate moments on board, embracing each other before settling down for a family lunch on the deck. Later, the couple enjoyed an impromptu photo shoot on the yacht's deck. Lauren showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy black thong bikini, while Jeff captured stunning shots of his fiancée.

Lauren's three children accompanied them on the outing. Among them is her 22-year-old son, Nikko Gonzales, from her previous marriage to former NFL star Tony Gonzales. She also has two younger children, Evan Whitesell, 17, and Eleanor Whitesell, 15, from her previous marriage to Patrick Whitesell, the executive chairman of Endeavor.

© SplashNews.com Her outfit showed off her phenomenal physique

The couple's relationship was initially exposed by the National Enquirer in January 2019, leading to Jeff’s divorce from Mackenzie, his wife of over 25 years. Following the split, Mackenzie became one of the world's richest women due to her substantial stake in Amazon.

Lauren, who was married to Whitesell at the time, had her introduction to Jeff facilitated by her former husband. The couple officially made their first public appearance together in May 2019, and their relationship has continued to blossom ever since.

RELATED: See Jeff Bezos' incredible body transformation in photos

DISCOVER: Jeff Bezos' fiancée: What is Lauren Sanchez's net worth?

As the third wealthiest individual globally, Jeff is no stranger to extravagant vacations. However, this summer is bound to be one for the books as he proposed to Lauren aboard his luxurious superyacht.

The proposal took place off the coast of Cannes, where they were enjoying a Mediterranean adventure on the inaugural voyage of the Koru. With a length of 417 feet and a height of 230 feet, the Koru is one of the world's largest sailing yachts and features a 250-foot support vessel with its own helipad.