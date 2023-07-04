Natalie Portman turns heads in strapless floral dress amid affair reports

Embodying timeless elegance and the essence of Parisian style, Natalie Portman captivated fellow attendees at Dior's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week this Monday.

The 42-year-old showcased her refined fashion sense, donning a stunning strapless white swing dress adorned with a unique abstract floral pattern.

Having been a brand ambassador for Dior for a remarkable 12 years, Natalie confidently flaunted her svelte figure in the cinched-waist frock, further enhancing her natural beauty with subtle, glowing makeup.

The Oscar winner's dark tresses were styled into a bouncy blow-dry, adding soft curls for an extra touch of sophistication. Accompanying her delightful ensemble, she opted for a pair of strappy heels and a mini cream handbag for a seamless blend of style and functionality.

© Marc Piasecki Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

These recent public appearances follow reports suggesting Natalie's husband, renowned ballet dancer and choreographer, Benjamin Millepied, 45, was allegedly involved in an affair with a 25-year-old woman.

The rumors were initially brought to light by French publication Voici, naming Camille Étienne, a prominent climate activist, as the reported other woman. However, reports have since claimed that the supposed affair was 'short-lived' and has since concluded.

© Marc Piasecki Natalie Portman steps out amid affair reports

Page Six further added that Natalie was made aware of the situation in early March. Despite the couple's temporary separation last year, they managed to navigate their relationship issues and have reportedly been taking similar measures to reconcile after the recent events.

Confirming the couple's solidarity reports say that the pair, married for over a decade, are still together. Natalie, committed to maintaining her private life out of the public eye, has expressed her main concern is preserving her children's privacy amidst the ongoing controversy.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the UK Gala Screening of "Thor: Love And Thunder" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 5, 2022 in London, England

The couple, parents to son Aleph, who turns 12 this June, and six-year-old daughter Amalia, share a rich history together.

Natalie, originally from Jerusalem, Israel, and Benjamin, a Bordeaux, France native, first crossed paths on the set of her award-winning film 'Black Swan' in 2009. The lovebirds got engaged in 2010, and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Big Sur, California, in 2012.

Natalie Portman's best fashion and red carpet moments

The actress has recently been making headlines for her new production, the romantic drama 'May December,' which stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

The movie had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, amidst reports that the couple's marital troubles had been an open secret on the movie set during its November shoot.