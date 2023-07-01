Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off endless legs in fitted mini dress - and wait til you see her shoes

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked seriously glam during her New York trip

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked sensational in a mini dress and platform heels on Friday during her trip to the US.

The Little Mix star posed up a storm in front of a dreamy Brooklyn backdrop wearing an asymmetric printed mini dress with flattering ruching, perfectly styled with the highest pink platforms.

The 31-year-old wore her hair in a high ponytail that showed off the star's curls, with a glam makeup look consisting of a black and white winged eye, fluttering false eyelashes and a nude glossy lip. Stunning!

Leigh-Anne shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers as she posed against several backdrops in the slinky outfit. She captioned the post: "No sleep til Brooklyn."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock dazzles in bride-to-be string bikini

Fans and friends were quick to react to the post, and one follower wrote: "Omg! These shoes are killer! Where are they from? Need ASAP." Whilst another added: "THE SHOES OMG."

A third wrote: "Of course as usual you look amazing." A fourth hilariously penned: "Shoes higher than my IQ."

Earlier this week, the Don't Say Love singer shared more stunning snaps from her visit to the US. Leigh-Anne looked a vision in pink wide-leg cargo trousers and a matching denim top.

Opting for delicate accessories, Leigh-Anne rounded off the look with a pair of sparkly hoop earrings and a gold necklace with an infinity pendant. The mother-of-two wore a touch of pink eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a rouge lip for an added pop of colour.

