Carrie Underwood receives colorful update from 400-acre home she shares with sons and husband

The singer is currently in Las Vegas performing for her 'Reflection' residency

Carrie Underwood is, no doubt, missing her family and her beautiful Tennessee home while she's performing in Sin City.

But thankfully, the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker is receiving plenty of updates from her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

Most recently, Carrie took to Instagram with some snapshots from her spectacular 400-acre property and it appears her beloved vegetable patch is thriving.

The mom-of-two posted a snapshot of a basket packed with colorful delights, from tomatoes to blueberries, green beans and cucumbers too.

"Getting garden updates while I'm gone," she wrote along with three heart emojis. Carrie then added a photo of her greenhouse which looked beautiful with wildflowers adorning the entrance.

The country music sensation is fortunate enough to call the whopping farm in Franklin her home after she and Mike reportedly spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables, the expansive garden, which Carrie refers to as her "happy place", and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

Her greenhouse was one of the latest editions to the house and it is filled with long beds, short beds, and a couple of L-shaped beds to maximize the space.

She's able to then cook up a storm with her home-grown ingredients, in a kitchen which is positively breathtaking.

It's been decorated with matte white ceilings and exposed wooden beams, Carrie has kept the space vibrant with clean lines and matching white appliances, such as her wall-mounted cupboards and extractor hood above her state-of-the-art stove.

Carrie makes sure to see her family as often as possible while she's working in Las Vegas. She recently took a break and shared a rare photo of her family as they enjoyed some time in nature.

Carrie rarely shares photos of her sons, so fans were likely delighted at the glimpse into their family life, which the singer simply captioned: "My whole world."

The sweet photo wasn't the only insight Carrie gave into her family, though. She also posted a photo of Mike with one of their sons perched on his hip, watching her perform.

Her son had ear-protecting headphones on to guard him against the noise, but we bet he was loving his mom's show!

Prior to her stint in Vegas, Carrie was touring with her Denim and Rhinestones show, which saw her travel the length of the US, so hopefully being based in Las Vegas means she gets to have a more stable home life with her family.