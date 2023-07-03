Shania Twain suffers MAJOR wardrobe malfunction onstage during Illinois concert

Shania Twain suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as she stumbled on stage during her sold-out performance at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, IL this Saturday.

Proving the show must always go on, the Canadian icon showcased her unstoppable spirit, springing right back up and not missing a single beat.

At 57, the five-time Grammy award-winning singer, styled by the talented Chris Horan, was adorned in a pair of glittering silver thigh-high boots, as she brought her 1997 hit Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) alive on stage.

A small mishap occurred during the third song of her set, as she slipped and landed on her derrière. However, Shania, birth name Eilleen Edwards, remained unfazed, continuing to belt out the lyrics whilst resuming her position and carefully assessing the slick patch that had caught her off guard.

Shania Twain suffered a major wardrobe malfunction onstage

TMZ reported that eyewitnesses shared how the packed audience remained undeterred by Shania's slip, as she swiftly moved on, not missing a stride in her performance.

The 'Queen of Country Pop' indeed loves her thigh-high boots, recounting a tale in a June 17 TikTok video about how she once bought a pair a size too large, purely out of adoration for them.

In her words: “I saw the boot, and I'm like ‘Oh, these are going to be, like, over-the-top expensive.’ But they were on sale. So I say to the clerk, ‘Do you have a 6.5?’ She goes, ‘No, this is the last pair.’ So I don't know if squeezing your foot into a smaller boot is a great idea, but anyway I wear them too big just because I love them so much!”

MORE: Shania Twain sizzles in slinky sequined halter top, Daisy Duke shorts as she joins Anne-Marie for special appearance

Shania Twain also rocked the most stylish pair of boots

Shania’s 76-date Queen Of Me Tour is set to continue its successful run, heading next to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY this Monday. The tour comes in the wake of her sixth studio album, composed and recorded during the pandemic, which saw its release on February 3.

Fans of the star will be delighted to know that she is set to appear alongside six other music titans on Jack Martin's unique musical game show, Superfan, set to premiere on August 9 on CBS, with Shania’s episode airing on August 16.

MORE: Shania Twain showcases insane figure in in fishnets and mini dress – and her boots are something else

© Instagram Shania has been looking amazing

Shania’s adoring fans have not been shy to share their enthusiasm for her tour. Comments under a post about her tour are replete with praise like: "Looks amazing," "Big crowds, awesome show, good times," "Shania I saw you in Toronto. What a great concert. Great to be a Canadian," and another fan adding: "The best tour ever is the #QueenOfMeTour! I am loving the fact you're enjoying these shows so much, @shaniatwain! So are we! You're #StillTheOne!"

Shania has not only been bolstered by her fans during her tour but has also found support in her family. Both her husband of 12 years, Frédéric Thiebaud, and her rarely-seen son, Eja, have been spotted at her shows.

Shania Twain shares rarely-seen photos of son Eja

When not on tour, Shania and Frédéric call Switzerland home, having moved there back in the 1990s in search of a more private sanctuary. Like his talented parents, Eja, Shania's son with ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, is following a musical path, even collaborating on some of his mom's recent hits.