Jennifer Lawrence turns heads in casual chic ensemble as she dons a mask to protect from bad air quality in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted showcasing her chic summer style on a day out in New York City. Amid concerns over 'unhealthy' air quality in the Big Apple, the 32-year-old Oscar-winning actress ensured she kept safety stylish, donning a sleek black mask.

The No Hard Feelings actress was recently seen dazzling at a friend's courthouse wedding, opted for a more laid-back look this time.

She sported a pair of loose, green cargo pants secured by a black belt, which she paired with a fitted black tank top. She added a touch of summer cool with a casual, blue unbuttoned shirt.

The mother of one topped off her ensemble with a tan $35 Ralph Lauren cap, worn over her hair tied back in a simple ponytail.

For footwear, Jennifer stayed comfortable and trendy with black-and-white Adidas sneakers. She was seen without a bag, carrying only her phone. Accessorizing with earbuds and her essential face mask, the actress navigated the city in style.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has reportedly affected the air quality in New York, which was rated as the 'second-worst air quality in the world' by the New York Daily News.

This outing comes just as Jennifer opened up about her personal life, particularly her relationship with husband Cooke Maroney, with whom she shares a one-year-old son, Cy.

Speaking with Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date, Jennifer candidly shared her proposal experience, calling it: “'Terrifying, but very, very exciting.”

She went on to reveal her unexpected reaction: “I didn't say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going: "What? What? What?" And then going, "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Jennifer and Cooke started dating in 2018, got engaged in February 2019, and tied the knot later that year in a star-studded ceremony attended by celebrities like Adele and Emma Stone.

In a conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine last month, Jennifer delved into motherhood and how it shapes her career choices, stating: “There’s no squeezing when you have a baby.”

She also gushed over her husband, calling him the “greatest father in the entire world,” which eases her parent guilt while working.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently celebrated the premiere of her R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings, where she plays an Uber driver facing bankruptcy who agrees to date a parents' 19-year-old son for a car.

She praised her time filming the movie, saying it “was a blast,'” and has expressed her longing to tackle more comedy roles.

In between her exciting roles, Jennifer was also spotted looking glamorous while shooting a Longines commercial in NYC, charmingly accompanied by three adorable dogs.