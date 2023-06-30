Jennifer Lawrence turns heads on the streets of New York in tightfitting backless dress

The sidewalks of New York City became an impromptu runway as Jennifer Lawrence showcased her glamour on the set of a commercial shoot this Thursday.

The 32-year-old wore a backless black evening gown that paired perfectly with black open-toed heels.

The Oscar-winning actress’ beauty look was equally striking as she opted for a chic make-up look, featuring a smoky eye palette and coral gloss lipstick.

Her signature long blonde hair cascaded in gentle waves. As the shoot progressed under the summer sun, crew members were seen carrying umbrellas to provide shade for the No Hard Feelings star as she moved around the set.

© Raymond Hall Jennifer Lawrence is seen on the set of a commercial shoot

At one point, amidst the orchestrated chaos of the shoot, Jennifer was captured engrossed in a phone call.

Ensconced under a canopy of umbrellas, she sought refuge from the sun's piercing rays. Further into the shoot, Jennifer was spotted in a distinctly different ensemble that brilliantly displayed her sculpted legs.

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence just gave the jumpsuit a princess makeover

READ: Princess Kate's cult-favourite two tone flats now come in new colours

© Raymond Hall Jennifer wears a stunning tightfitting backless dress

The star's second outfit embodied a more casual but still elegant look - a black long sleeve mini dress paired with the same black open-toed heels from her earlier outfit.

Black sunglasses and a chic black headband holding back her straightened hair completed the look

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence on why she couldn't take acting break after son Cy's birth

© James Devaney Jennifer was shooting a commercial for a watch brand

Jennifer is a brand ambassador for several high-end labels, it is believed that Jennifer was shooting a commercial for the esteemed Swiss luxury watchmaker, Longines.

During the shoot, the actress was seen sporting a sparkling silver watch. She was effortlessly stylish as she showcased the timepiece from the backseat of a sleek black luxury car.

© James Devaney Jennifer changes into a mini-dress

Jennifer has been associated with Longines since November 2022, joining a distinguished list of celebrities who have collaborated with the Swiss watchmaker.

This esteemed list boasts names like Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, Olympic Gold Medal-winning skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine Skier Alex Vinatzer, and Actor Jung Woo-Sung.

© James Devaney Jennifer showcases her long legs

Dior is another name that Jennifer proudly represents. Her partnership with the fashion behemoth, dating back to 2012, has seen her become a regular face in Dior's advertising campaigns, from fashion to perfume.

Jennifer’s commitment to the brand extends to the red carpet, where she is often seen adorning their creations.

Jennifer Lawrence: step inside the world of the Oscar-winning Hunger Games star

She wore an ethereal white strapless Dior Couture gown to the 85th Academy Awards ceremony in 2013, the very event where she clinched the Oscar for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

Additionally, in a testament to her relationship with the brand, she chose a custom-made Dior bridal gown for her nuptials to art gallery director Cooke Maroney in October 2019. The pair share a son, Cy, born in February 2022.