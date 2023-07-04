Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in tiny striped bikini

The Bedazzled actress has her own swimwear company called Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley resembled a glowing goddess on Tuesday as she posed up a storm in a striped bandeau bikini.

Over on Instagram, the 58-year-old model shared a sun-drenched photograph of herself rocking a figure-flattering two-piece featuring a pair of string bikini bottoms and a matching bandeau top.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is a beach goddess in tiny white bikini

Elizabeth looked flawless in her age-defying swimwear which forms a part of her eponymous swimwear label called Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Her nautical bikini set, dubbed 'The Lizzie Bikini,' retails for £159.

The product description online reads: "A nod to the classic nautical style in this striped bikini, with a removable halter neck strap. This bandeau top features subtle padding and a gold horseshoe detail, giving it an up-to-date edge. Great to mix and match with block colour bottoms."

© Instagram The actress showed off her sculpted frame

Elizabeth was pictured posing on a tropical sandy beach boasting crystal-clear water. The model channeled her inner beach babe as she smouldered for the camera whilst leaning gently on a nearby palm tree.

"I [pink heart emoji] a striped bikini #LizzieBikini #elizabethhurleybeach," Elizabeth penned in her caption.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous," while a second chimed in: "Goddess in a bikini."

© Instagram The model boasts an enviable physique

A third gushed: "Amazingly beautiful!!" followed by a trio of red heart emojis and a fourth simply added: "You are UNREAL!!!"

Elizabeth's stunning update comes after she gave fans a sneak peek inside her luscious garden at her £6 million mega mansion.

© Instagram Elizabeth celebrated the start of summer with a spot of afternoon tea in the garden

The star – who lives in rural Herefordshire – took to Instagram at the weekend to mark the arrival of summer in England. In her radiant snapshot, Elizabeth could be seen dishing up a classic sponge cake topped with fresh cream and strawberries.

And in the background of her photos, the mother-of-one shared a glimpse of her perfectly manicured garden complete with bright pink roses and rows of lavender.

She captioned the snaps: "Yes, I made it!! #summerdays #England."

© Instagram Elizabeth lives in leafy Ledbury

Beaming from ear to ear as she enjoyed a spot of afternoon tea al-fresco, the model kept cool in a sheer white blouse and jeans. Giving off boho vibes with her hair in effortless waves and radiant, pared-back makeup, Elizabeth completed her get-up with a pair of tinted sunnies.

It's no secret that Elizabeth's home is the ultimate country retreat. Since purchasing the property for an estimated £6 million (about $8.25 million) in 2012, the Austin Powers actress has given fans a glimpse of her Georgian estate, which sits on 187 acres in Ledbury.

© Getty Elizabeth lives at home with her son Damian

During an interview with HELLO! in 2020, keen gardener Elizabeth said: "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day.

"My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools', which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."