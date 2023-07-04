Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in tiny striped bikini

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing in micro striped bikini
The Bedazzled actress has her own swimwear company called Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley in red dress
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer

Elizabeth Hurley resembled a glowing goddess on Tuesday as she posed up a storm in a striped bandeau bikini.

Over on Instagram, the 58-year-old model shared a sun-drenched photograph of herself rocking a figure-flattering two-piece featuring a pair of string bikini bottoms and a matching bandeau top.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is a beach goddess in tiny white bikini

Elizabeth looked flawless in her age-defying swimwear which forms a part of her eponymous swimwear label called Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Her nautical bikini set, dubbed 'The Lizzie Bikini,' retails for £159.

The product description online reads: "A nod to the classic nautical style in this striped bikini, with a removable halter neck strap. This bandeau top features subtle padding and a gold horseshoe detail, giving it an up-to-date edge. Great to mix and match with block colour bottoms."

Elizabeth in her bandeau bikni © Instagram
The actress showed off her sculpted frame

Elizabeth was pictured posing on a tropical sandy beach boasting crystal-clear water. The model channeled her inner beach babe as she smouldered for the camera whilst leaning gently on a nearby palm tree.

"I [pink heart emoji] a striped bikini #LizzieBikini #elizabethhurleybeach," Elizabeth penned in her caption.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous," while a second chimed in: "Goddess in a bikini."

Elizabeth Hurley in blue bikini© Instagram
The model boasts an enviable physique

A third gushed: "Amazingly beautiful!!" followed by a trio of red heart emojis and a fourth simply added: "You are UNREAL!!!"

Elizabeth's stunning update comes after she gave fans a sneak peek inside her luscious garden at her £6 million mega mansion.

Elizabeth Hurley in the gardens at her Hereforshire home. © Instagram
Elizabeth celebrated the start of summer with a spot of afternoon tea in the garden

The star – who lives in rural Herefordshire – took to Instagram at the weekend to mark the arrival of summer in England. In her radiant snapshot, Elizabeth could be seen dishing up a classic sponge cake topped with fresh cream and strawberries.

And in the background of her photos, the mother-of-one shared a glimpse of her perfectly manicured garden complete with bright pink roses and rows of lavender.

She captioned the snaps: "Yes, I made it!! #summerdays #England."

Elizabeth's garden © Instagram
Elizabeth lives in leafy Ledbury

Beaming from ear to ear as she enjoyed a spot of afternoon tea al-fresco, the model kept cool in a sheer white blouse and jeans. Giving off boho vibes with her hair in effortless waves and radiant, pared-back makeup, Elizabeth completed her get-up with a pair of tinted sunnies.

It's no secret that Elizabeth's home is the ultimate country retreat. Since purchasing the property for an estimated £6 million (about $8.25 million) in 2012, the Austin Powers actress has given fans a glimpse of her Georgian estate, which sits on 187 acres in Ledbury.

Elizabeth and damian posing for a photo© Getty
Elizabeth lives at home with her son Damian

During an interview with HELLO! in 2020, keen gardener Elizabeth said: "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day.

"My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools', which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."

