Elizabeth Hurley steals the spotlight in deeply plunging top and lace skirt for a night out

The Bedazzled star and beachwear connoisseur was joined by her son as well

The Fashion Trust Arabia celebrated the winners of its 2022 awards launching their collections on Matches on Sunday night in London, and one of the stars in attendance was Elizabeth Hurley.

The actress, who recently turned 58, looked her best dressed in her signature pink, opting for a velvet top with a deeply plunging neckline and red on the hem of the sleeves and waist.

The outfit featured a high-waisted skirt that emphasized her figure, a black lace piece with a skin-toned underlay. Elizabeth let her hair down for the night, finishing off her outfit with a black clutch and strappy heels.

She was joined by her son Damian Hurley, 21, who wore a simple black suit with a white button-down left unbuttoned to show off his ornate locket.

Others in attendance at The Connaught Hotel on the night of June 25 included James McAvoy and wife Lisa Liberati, model Imaan Hammam, designer Daphne Guinness, and the late Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

© Getty Images Elizabeth attended the celebration for Fashion Trust Arabia's winners launching into Matches in London

The outing was the first for the Austin Powers star since her hosting gig at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party last month in New York City.

There, she spoke exclusively with HELLO! about the bittersweet feelings surrounding her involvement with the event over the years as host and advocate, considering her own family history and her grandmother's battle with breast cancer.

"It is a bittersweet event," she said. "It's bittersweet for most people here because almost everybody here has been touched by breast cancer in some way.

© Getty Images Elizabeth was joined by her son Damian at the celebratory event

"It's hard not to feel a little sad when you think about the people you've lost. Or people who today might be going through treatment, and think about people who've lost loved ones."

However, she emphasized seeing the joy in the occasion and recognizing that the continued awareness and support meant more funds and efforts being driven to the care and eradication of the disease.

© Getty Images The latest BCRF Gala raised $10.3 million for research, which Elizabeth hosted

"On the other hand, you hear about the amazing work the foundation is doing, you hear about progress in treatments and diagnosis, and you feel really good to be part of it."

During the event as well, in her opening speech, she said: "Maybe in this past year, you know someone who's been diagnosed. Or going through treatment. Maybe somebody who didn't make it.

© Getty Images Elizabeth spoke of the bittersweet emotions surrounding the event

"But you are part of something magnificent. You're here tonight, you're supporting an unbelievable foundation that has done so much for so many people. And is going to continue to do so while people like you are so phenomenal and helping so very, very much."