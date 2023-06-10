Elizabeth Hurley is the ultimate beach goddess in tiny bikini for special celebration

Elizabeth Hurley never needs a reason to wow in a tiny bikini, but on Saturday, she made sure to mark her 58th birthday in style, as she rocked a gorgeous deep blue-two piece.

The Royals actress proved why she is the ultimate beach babe in her two-piece, as she stood in crystal-clear waters with her arms thrown up in celebration. Her choice of swimwear carried a striking pattern and she paired the look with a pair of sunglasses as she marked the occasion. Her bikini also showed off her phenomenal hourglass physique, putting her toned abs and v-lines on full display.

In her caption, the brunette beauty enthused: "Happy Birthday to meeeee," finishing the post off with a string of heart emojis, and her fans were quick to lavish her with compliments.

One commented: "Happy birthday my love many blessings and above all good health. I send you many kisses," while a second penned: "Have a truly wonderful birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world may all your wishes come true."

© Instagram Elizabeth marked her birthday in style!

A third said: "Best Birthday ever you Blue Bombshell," alongside a string of flame emojis, while a fourth joked about the star's ageless beauty, simply saying: "Happy 30th."

Elizabeth always impresses her fans with her bikini body and earlier in the month, she looked incredible in her newest offering on social media, dressed in a one-piece swimsuit. The model looked radiant while lounging in front of a sun-soaked cabin, wearing a plunging sea green fit with a high-waisted silhouette and string-detailing in the back.

Elizabeth has the best bikini body!

Alongside several photos with the suit, she excitedly wrote: "Yay! The glorious Antibes one-piece has arrived. There's something so liberating about wearing a one-piece – way less breathing in. This one is made from body-sculpting Italian Lycra and does a bit of your breathing in for you."

One follower commented: "Omg Elizabeth you exceptionally sexy lady," while another said: "You make the suit," and a third gushed: "You look incredible in that bathing suit!"

Elizabeth turned 58 on Saturday

Earlier in the week, she shared more photos of herself in another sea green offering, this time a bikini that displayed her sculpted abs, called the "Ibiza." The mother-of-one often sports pieces from her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she established in 2005, and it caters to women and young girls aged 13 and upwards.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, the star revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great. It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age.

The star usually wears items from her own line

"I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

In a conversation with HELLO! last year, she opened up about how she finds confidence in her own skin and body, saying: "I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do.

© Instagram Every kind of bikini suits Elizabeth!

"[Women] really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

