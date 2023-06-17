Elizabeth Hurley's plunging swimsuit will turn your head in striking new photos

Elizabeth Hurley was well and truly perfected the swimsuit shot, and the glamorous model was keen to show this off on Saturday as she posed in three gorgeous looks that reminded us just how stunning she really is.

Each of her swimsuits featured a plunging neckline and highlighted her beautiful hourglass figure. The model looked angelic in her white swimsuit, before having a hint of cheekiness for her black swimsuit and then looking completely serene teal item, that she loved so much that she shared it twice, one showing off its stunning backside, revealing that it tied up at the back.

Elizabeth struck the same pose for most of her shots, flashing a small smile as she stared into the camera with her magical blue eyes. Her brunette locks cascaded down her back, and she decided against accessories for her daring looks.

In her caption, she teased: "All hail the one piece! All new and all fabulous," ending the post with a string of heart emojis.

© Instagram Elizabeth rocked plenty of daring swimsuits

One fan enthused: "A three-way tie! They all look great on you!" while a second added: "How are you 58 years old?!" and a third posted: "You are 400% fabulous."

A fourth commented: "I mean this in the nicest way possible but you're a freak of nature," and a fifth penned: "Fabulous in any colour Elizabeth Jane, the recent cute birthday girl."

© Instagram The black look suited her so well!

Elizabeth is known for her bikini looks and as she turned 58 last week she marked the moment in one of her best looks to date. The model posed in a deep-blue bikini as she posed by the oceanside.

The Royals actress proved why she is the ultimate beach babe in her two-piece, as she stood in crystal-clear waters with her arms thrown up in celebration. Her choice of swimwear carried a striking pattern and she paired the look with a pair of sunglasses as she marked the occasion. Her bikini also showed off her phenomenal hourglass physique, putting her toned abs and v-lines on full display.

© Instagram The star's blue swimsuit appeared to be her favourite

In her caption, the brunette beauty enthused: "Happy Birthday to meeeee," finishing the post off with a string of heart emojis, and her fans were quick to lavish her with compliments.

One commented: "Happy birthday my love many blessings and above all good health. I send you many kisses," while a second penned: "Have a truly wonderful birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world may all your wishes come true."

© Instagram Elizabeth marked her birthday in style!

A third said: "Best Birthday ever you Blue Bombshell," alongside a string of flame emojis, while a fourth joked about the star's ageless beauty, simply saying: "Happy 30th."

Her son Damian also paid tribute to the star on her special day, sharing a photo where the pair embraced in a picnic setting, with Elizabeth looking absolutely ravishing in a white string bikini.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA," he simply captioned his post with a heart emoji, which the actress and model sweetly responded to with: "I love my baby."