LeAnn Rimes, 40, highlights sculpted abs in strapless bikini and tiny shorts

Wow! LeAnn Rimes looks fresh-faced and glowing in a new video she shared to honor Earth Day - and her 12th wedding anniversary.

The singer took to social media to post a video of her time in Hawaii with husband Eddie Cibrian, and for their day out hiking the islands LeAnn rocked a muted red bikini top and denim shorts, paired with hiking shoes and her blond hair styled in two loose braids. Elsewhere in the clip she was pictured dressed up in burnt-orange silk pants and a white crochet camisole as they enjoyed a romantic evening together.

"This is how you celebrate earth day/ your anniversary… the most magical vacation," the 40-year-old captioned the video.

The trip came weeks after the 'How Do I Live' hitmaker announced an exciting update concerning her tour. Alongside a photo of herself singing on stage, she wrote: "Three SOUL'D out shows. Gruene Hall, I'll see you next year!!"

She added: "The Story... So Far tour continues in April. Head to my site to find out where I'll be playing and get your tickets. I can't wait to see you soon."

RELATED: LeAnn Rimes shares health update as she takes a break after canceling show

MORE: LeAnn Rimes' painful health condition that made her want to hide

The tour's synopsis reads: "The story.. so far will tell the story of Rimes’ impressive career over the past 25 years and will give a glimpse into her new music. Throughout this past year, the singer-songwriter has been celebrating her monumentous 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album Blue, which made an ever-lasting impact on the music industry."

The singer features music from her album, God's Work, as well as her greatest hits throughout the tour. God's Work dropped in September 2022 and had been three years in the making.

Eddie and LeAnn wed in April 2011 and were in a public feud with his estranged wife Brandi Glanville for several years. However, they came together over co-parenting the former couple's children Jake, 15, and 19-year-old Mason.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.