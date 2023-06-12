Salma Hayek shows off ultra-toned physique in barely-there bikini lounging by the water

Salma Hayek is living her best life this summer, making the best of any opportunity to jet off on her boat and break out her best swimwear.

The actress, 56, shared a new photograph of herself on Instagram lounging on her boat, the sun-drenched skyline far behind her, in nothing but a baby blue bikini.

The two-piece featured string knot detailing in the front and the side, highlighting her incredible figure and long legs. She wore a pair of shades and had her hair in a topknot.

Salma shared one of her inspirational messages beside the shot, writing: "Some people don't like gray days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, no matter what it brings."

Fans inundated her comments section with heart emojis, with one saying: "You lookin good! Have fun, you're such an inspiration."

© Instagram Salma left fans stunned with a new bikini photo

Another added: "This is absolutely true! You have a wonderful week!" while a third gushed: "Does this woman ever have a bad photo, WOW!" and one commented: "It would never be a gray day looking at you, perfection."

While the star has been embracing the act of "aging gracefully," she got candid about it on social media earlier in the week with a make-up free selfie.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she wrote alongside a zoomed in photo of herself displaying her stray white hairs.

© Instagram The actress shared a candid look at aging

However, she was inundated with compliments from the likes of Cindy Crawford, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and more, who praised her for being so unfiltered about her appearance.

In an interview with Glamour back in February, she gushed about the joys of getting older and experiencing some of the best highs in her life and career.

"I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work; I'm working," she said. "I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore; I'm in love.

© Instagram Salma enjoys spending a day by the water

"I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone."

Salma married her husband François-Henri Pinault in 2009, when she was 42 years old, and welcomed their daughter Valentina two years prior.

© Getty Images The Oscar-nominated star has been quite open about aging

When reflecting on life in her 30s, the message she told the outlet she'd give to her younger self was: "I would say, 'Great things are coming your way. Do not settle for the wrong man.'

"That's something I really thank myself for. And, 'Do not listen to all these expiration dates that they give you.' Because I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine?"

© Getty Images Salma married François-Henri in 2009

She talked about feeling at the time that her "expiration date" was nearing, and the thought of having her best professional moments come in her 50s would make her think: "Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?"

