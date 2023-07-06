Shakira steals the show at Paris Fashion Week in attention-grabbing outfit

Shakira stole the spotlight with a mysterious style statement at the prestigious Viktor & Rolf show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Wednesday.

The Colombian superstar, 46, captivated all eyes with an attire that spoke volumes without uttering a word. The Hips Don't Lie singer wore a crisp white coat with the word “NO” embellished in colossal three-dimensional letters.

A unique piece from Viktor & Rolf’s fall/winter 2008 collection, the coat was ornamented with gold metal and white crystal details, adding an exquisite touch of glamour.

© Claudio Lavenia Shakira is seen outside Viktor & Rolf during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024

To complement her look, Shakira chose a pair of metallic platform sandal heels and a sparkling top handle bag. The fashionista completed her ensemble with oversized sunglasses, and her hair styled sleek and straight.

The Whenever, Wherever hitmaker's charismatic persona brought her outfit to life. As photographers captured images, Shakira animatedly shook her head and mouthed “No," adding an intriguing performance element to her appearance.

© Christian Vierig Shakira set a strong message with her attention-grabbing outfit

Fans soon took to her Instagram post of the event, applauding her fashion choice and speculating about the possible symbolism behind her outfit.

“Maybe this means it’s a good time to listen to Shakira’s epic song, No, one follower suggested. Another speculated that the singer could be sending a cryptic message to her ex, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira had recently spoken about her split with Piqué, expressing her feelings of betrayal amid rumors of his infidelity. This came at a time when she was grappling with the hospitalization of her father, William Mebarak Chadid.

© Arnold Jerocki Fans believe Shakira sent a cryptic message with the outfit

“Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU,” she shared with People en Español.

In June 2022, allegations surfaced about the She Wolf singer discovering an affair involving her then-partner. While they didn't publicly address the claims, they confirmed their split the same month.

© Getty Shakira with her two sons in NYC March 2023

The pair stated, “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The couple shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Piqué has since been linked with Clara Chia Marti.

Despite the personal upheaval, Shakira's primary focus remains her children. “Incredibly difficult," she shared with Elle, opening up about her efforts to shield her children from the situation. "

But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”