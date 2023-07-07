Frida Redknapp puts supermodel figure on display in summer shorts and tiny vest

Frida Redknapp is often caught turning up the heat in a sporty crop top and leggings but on Tuesday, the Swedish bombshell put her supermodel figure on display in a matching short and vest combo.

Linen has been making its way to the front of the fashion forecast since before the soaring temperatures reached the UK this month, and Frida showed her loyal followers the perfect way to style the cool on-trend material. The blonde beauty slipped into a pair of beige linen shorts which perfectly showed off her impeccably toned legs.

Frida gave fans a quick glimpse of her full look

Keeping it neutral, the mother-of-five added a flattering vest in the same toned-down shade whilst preparing another delicious recipe in her luxe Surrey mansion. This time Frida prepared a delicious banana breakfast which she detailed in the caption of the impressive at-home video she shared on Instagram.

She penned: "FRIDA'S BAKED BANANAS WITH HOME MADE GRANOLA. Quick, easy & simply delicious. Gluten free too! This recipe I made up on one of those busy mornings when I was rushing around trying to figure out what to make. On some mornings I end up making 4-5 different things (which is stressful) for all the kids, but this one they all thankfully enjoy. Me too. Breakfast is such an important meal & I always try to ensure they’ve eaten a good wholesome breakfast before they’re off to school…"

She then listed the full set of ingredients needed for her fans to recreate her delicious-looking recipe at home.

Of course, it wasn't just Frida's ultra-chic ensemble that took centre stage, as her hair and makeup looked completely flawless. She opted to wear her vibrant blonde locks down and chose a face of natural makeup comprised of mascara, a touch of bronzer, and subtle lipstick. The model also showed off her perfectly manicured nails which were painted with a fine-line French tip.

Frida often documents her home workouts

A second added: "At the top of your game Frida." Meanwhile, a third penned: "So creative and fun xx." When Frida isn't cooking up a storm in her lavish family kitchen she enjoys filming herself performing home workout sessions - and they are not for the faint-hearted.

She's even been caught working out alongside her former footballer husband, Jamie Redknapp. As well as training at home, Jamie and Frida are no strangers to a boxing workout at JAB boxing gym where they are put through their paces with trainer George Veness.

It's not just Jamie who joins Frida for her sweat sessions as she has previously been spotted posing for a quick post-workout photo with her very rarely seen daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.