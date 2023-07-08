Perrie Edwards' incredible figure in tiny bikini will make your jaw drop

The Little Mix star is on holiday with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their son

Perrie Edwards has worked hard to regain her body confidence following the birth of her son, Axel, in 2021 – and the results are clear to see.

The 29-year-old is currently soaking up the sun on a luxury holiday with her fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and their son, and she looked incredible in a slew of bikini photos she shared on Instagram on Friday.

WATCH: Perrie Edwards shows off her insanely toned abs on holiday

Perrie shared one photo of herself posing with a pair of large inflatable wings by a swimming pool, and her sensational figure stole the show in a white and blue bikini which she teamed with a matching bucket hat.

The former Little Mix singer also rocked a bright orange two-piece as she posed for a photo with Axel perched on her hip.

© Instagram Perrie looked phenomenal in her tiny bikini

Another image featured the whole family, with Perrie looking beautiful in a plunging black crop top and matching skirt that boasted a thigh-high slit while resting her head on Alex's chest as she held onto Axel who beamed an adorable smile at the camera.

Her followers were quick to react to Perrie's holiday snaps, with one commenting: "This is so cute. Hope you're having the best time." A second said: "[Axel] is literally a mini version of Alex in the last pic."

© Instagram Perrie rocked an orange bikini and matched sunglasses with her son

A third added: "Cuteness overload. I can't pick a favourite slide." A fourth said: "The smiles in the last pic, omg I'm crying."

Perrie welcomed her first child with Alex on 21 August 2021 and announced his birth a day later alongside a black and white photo of part of his face and hand. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she captioned the photo.

© Instagram Perrie is enjoying a break with her beautiful family

Two weeks later, she revealed their son's name, sharing: "2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain."

Perrie's flawless bikini appearance and toned figure didn't come without its challenges and she has been open about body confidence in the past and has worked closely with celebrity PT Danielle Peazer in order to focus on feeling strong and healthy.

© Instagram Perrie was adorably photobombed by her son, Axel

Taking to Instagram in July 2020, the Black Magic wrote: "I reached out to my girl @DaniellePeazer (very last minute [eye roll emoji]) before my holiday and she put me through my paces and I'm so thankful."

Danielle, who is a professional dancer and personal trainer, says the secret to quick results is sticking to workouts you enjoy, combining short bursts of cardio with ab workouts, leg exercises and stretching.

© Instagram Perrie has worked with a PT to help her feel strong and healthy

It's clear that consistency is key when it comes to actually seeing results from your workouts. Danielle told The Sun she worked with Perrie "almost daily" when she was having personal training sessions, but says the ideal amount for a healthy, active lifestyle is three workouts a week.

Perrie's workouts with Danielle lasted between 45 minutes to an hour, with the songstress performing each exercise for around 30 to 45 seconds, with a rest, before repeating them.