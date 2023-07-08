Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles in butterfly dress at Wimbledon - but everyone is obsessed with her bag

Wimbledon is a hot spot for socialites and stars alike. On Friday, Lady Amelia Windsor, cousin of Prince Harry, graced the courtside in a look that garnered copious attention from onlookers. The Edinburgh University graduate offered up a timeless spin on a noughties print, schooling us all in the art of playful occasionwear dressing.

Lady Amelia, 28, wore a white butterfly-print dress, coined the ‘Tuscany Dress’ by Australian label Palm. Noose. The elegant number features thick straps, a ruched bodice, a square neckline and a high waistband that boasted a longline floating skirt. Lady Amelia paired the piece with some chunky tortoiseshell sunglasses and a sprinkling of statement gold jewels.

WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

All eyes however fell upon the Brit-It’s choice of accessory. The socialite clasped Lulu Guinesses’ ‘Green Garden Shed Clutch Bag,’ which retails for £325. The fun arm candy showcased a house-like designer, complete with intricate white detailing and a fine top handle.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor attended day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

The starlet wore her cascading blonde hair down loose and opted for a natural makeup blend to highlight her modelesque features. Fans were even able to glimpse a closer look at her edgy inkings, which includes a tiger and various other arm tattoos.

© Getty The socialite wore a butterfly-print dress

Upon seeing images of Lady Amelia’s lovely look appear online, royal followers were quick to obsess over her sustainable sartorial prowess. “Welp I didn’t know I needed a whimsical garden shed purse but now I do,” one wrote, while another said: “Lovely dress but that bag!

I NEED it in my wardrobe now.” A third agreed, noting: “I am OBSESSED with the bag omg,” and a fourth commented: “Oh my goodness, this is the perfect summer look. 12/10.” Safe to say, it was a hit.

© Getty Lady Amelia was joined by George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews

When it comes to fashion, Lady Amelia regularly delivers the goods. The star is an avid champion of mindful shopping and recently joined the HELLO! Fashion team as a sustainability contributor.

© Getty The 28-year-old is a sustainable fashion champion

Writing for the publication, Amelia detailed: “The word ‘sustainability’ has become increasingly vague. While often used by brands to make themselves seem greener than they are, it goes without saying that having the environment at the heart of a brand’s ethos is vital for us all.

© Getty She wore a Lulu Guinness bag that fans adored

Lady Amelia is the second eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews - the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, and the younger sister of 30-year-old Lady Marina. She is a paternal granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.