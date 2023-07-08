Holly Ramsay looks phenomenal in bodycon mini dress – and her legs look endless!

Another day, and another stunning look from Holly Ramsay. The 23-year-old donned her tightest mini dress on Saturday for a day out shopping with her boyfriend, Adam Peaty – and she looked amazing.

Holly reshared a post from Adam on her Instagram Stories, and it looked like she was having a great time with her beau as she posed against a set of railings in what appeared to be a shopping centre in London.

Holly looked phenomenal wearing a black strapless mini dress that boasted a figure-hugging silhouette and highlighted her long, toned legs. She added a pair of platform shoes and carried a small monochrome bag to break up her look.

© Instagram Holly looked gorgeous in her mini dress in a this photo taken by boyfriend, Adam

Her blonde hair was worn down in a centre parting in loose waves and she appeared to be rocking minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

While Adam was not in the photo, it's clear the couple's romance is going from strength to strength as they have already enjoyed several romantic trips together. The couple confirmed their relationship in June when they holidayed at Holly's dad, Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall home.

© Getty Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty looked loved-up in Rome in June

Whilst Adam and Holly didn't feature in each other's photos, Adam's dog Monty made an appearance and fans were quick to put two and two together. Adam had been single for nearly a year, after separating from Eiri Munro, the mother of his son George, back in August.

Holly, meanwhile, is looking happier than ever thanks to her blossoming romance with Adam and her healthier approach to life. When she was 21 she made the decision to go tee-total, a choice she felt compelled to make after hitting "rock bottom".

© Instagram Holly is now teetotal

Last November, Holly explained the reason behind her sobriety, writing on Instagram: "Today marks two years since I last had alcohol. Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified. I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

Holly added: "I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day. I feel lucky to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health. Sending love to anyone who needs it today and always. One day at a time."

© Instagram Holly Ramsay is loved-up with boyfriend Adam

The podcaster has also battled PTSD and was hospitalised with the disorder after being sexually assaulted twice when she was 18. During an episode of her podcast, 21 & Over, in May 2021, Holly admitted she was struggling to cope which affected her studies at Ravensbourne University.

"I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year, I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening," she confessed.

© Instagram Holly is feeling 'happier than ever'

Holly decided not to return to university after her first year and instead spent three months at Nightingale Hospital, which specialises in mental health. "That was where I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression," she added.

"Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week. "I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me. It's confusing and I'm trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."